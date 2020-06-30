'My business will close if I can't reopen soon'

Spas and firms offering complementary therapies such as massage, detox and hydrotherapy have told the BBC they could go out of business soon if they cannot reopen in July.

"I can sustain my business for another two weeks, and that's it," says Michelle Geraghty-Carns, owner of complementary therapy clinic EternalBeing and spa firm EternalSpa in Enderby, Leicestershire.

Entrepreneurs in the industry were already struggling with a slump in demand, having had to shut their businesses due to coronavirus restrictions.

And so, when spas and firms offering complementary therapies were not included on a long list of businesses allowed to reopen from 4 July, many felt dismay.

Ms Geraghty-Carns, who has been in business for 20 years, last week made the difficult decision to shut her spa down because she could no longer afford the lease on the premises.

Her clinic, which offers a range of treatments for allergies, intolerances and deficiencies, is in slightly better shape, but the clock is ticking on its survival.

Like others in the complementary therapy sector, Ms Geraghty-Carns is "frustrated and annoyed" that the government is permitting hairdressers, pubs and restaurants in England to reopen, but not businesses like her own, which she feels are just as safe.

The BBC has approached the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for a comment.

Ms Geraghty-Carns has invested heavily in personal protective equipment More

Although she is certified by several national complementary therapy governing bodies, Ms Geraghty-Carns' work is not officially classed as healthcare, so it falls into a grey area and is often mistaken as being part of the beauty industry.

"No one's using any common sense when looking at separate businesses," she says. "You speak to your insurer, or the local council, and we're told we've got to wait until the government gives us the sign-off."

Adding to her financial woes, Ms Geraghty-Carns had refurbished her clinic and spa and invested heavily in personal protective equipment (PPE), expecting she would be allowed to reopen.

"That all cost £38,000 and we've had to get a bank loan to pay for it. And I just picked up the latest in American hydrotherapy equipment last week that costs £20,000," she says.

'What do you mean by massage parlour?'

Professional massage therapists in the UK are facing a similar challenge, but they also have to contend with negative connotations wrongly attributed to their occupation.

"I think the government's phrasing of 'massage parlour' is hugely disturbing. I don't know what kind of parlours politicians frequent, but my work is in pain management," says Anneli Hukins, a former nurse and self-employed mobile massage therapist in Kent, who owns health business Woodstock Holistics.

"I'm furious that having spent so much of my life studying to treat people who are sick or injured I'm being told to stay at home, when hairdressers can go to work, and hairdressing is not an essential part of health and wellbeing."

Ms Hukins, a fellow of the Complementary Medical Association (CMA), is currently writing a paper on why massage therapy should be reclassified as being on par with other physical therapies such as physiotherapy and osteopathy.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has found that massage can help conditions such as sciatica and lower back pain as an alternative to medication, but the NHS is not currently offering this therapy.

Gillian Tomkins, 70, from Northiam, East Sussex, is a retired nurse who suffers from osteoarthritis. It is incurable - a side effect from being on her feet for most of her career.

"I've had one hip replacement. The other hip is no good and my shoulders are no good," she says. "I'm in constant pain and I'm taking more pain medication than I was before lockdown began."

Ms Tomkins says she misses her massage therapist and is "desperate" for relief, as her medication only goes so far.