How Business Coach Rashid Mubashir Overcome Poverty to Help Others Create Seven-Figure Ventures

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Business coach Rashid Mubashir overcame poverty to reach his goals and is now turning over a six-figure business devoting himself to empowering others to achieve theirs.

The award-winning entrepreneur arrived in Australia at 18-years-old alone with just $1000 in his pocket, which he had borrowed from his family in his native Pakistan. Sydney was a massive cultural and social change from the simple home he lived in with his family of four close to the slums with little electricity, food, or water.

Mr. Mubashir lacked direction and support, quickly spiraling into depression which saw him to the edge of nearly taking his life in 2014.

"I will forever be grateful to have been in that place," the entrepreneur said. The deep low he felt put him on a path to realising he wanted more from life.

With little money and big dreams, he took the risk and invested in his education. The CEO was mentored by some of the best in the world for business and mindset education, including Dr. John Demartini, Sharon Pearson, Brian Tracy, Tony Robbins, Taki Moore and Joe Dispenza.

Mr. Mubashir channeled that knowledge into a series of programs and keynote speeches, while also passing on what he knew to hundreds of upcoming coaches through Australasia's largest coaching school as a way of giving back to his community.

"I was initially on a journey of self-exploration and discovery. That soon turned into the realisation of my astronomical purpose of becoming the guiding light for the business and personal evolution of entrepreneurs and business leaders," he said.

"Since, I have devoted myself to personal development, psychology, entrepreneurship, business, leadership, neuroscience, astronomy, and anything that makes human life meaningful."

While most business coaches focus on simple strategies to take action and quickly reach their client's goal, Mr. Mubashir believes the quick burst of energy isn't sustainable in the long term. Instead, he focuses on a holistic approach that not only helps businesses grow but enables the personal transformation of the business owner and their team members through self-leadership.

"I believe that our external results are a reflection of our internal growth and are what helps us stand out," Mr. Mubashir said.

The coach's business programs take a multi-dimensional approach to traditional business methodologies and are specifically designed to streamline a business's profitability to become a million-dollar business.

To do this, he focuses on the mindset and skills of the business owner, believing that self-leadership and emotional intelligence are two of the most important ingredients to success.

Without training the mind, simple and tired sales strategies can only get you so far.

The three most popular programs he created - Entrepreneurial Evolution Program™, Business Accelerator Framework™, and Business Performance Maximizer™- are based on executive coaching, psychology, hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming, and entrepreneurial studies.

Each comes back to Mr. Mubashir's four philosophies to realise a leader's mindset. It starts with creating a "Business Transformation Strategy", outlining what your ultimate goal is you want to reach. Once you know the endgame, it is time to look smaller and create an actionable plan and measurable goals to track where you are going. From there, he coaches on how to maximize performance and execution.

The performance coach is a sought-after speaker and business consultant, with many seeking out his diverse approach which brings together business management, human behaviour, philosophy, and psychological sciences

In 2020, Mr. Mubashir was recognised by the International Coach Guild and named the Business Coach of the Year for his contribution to the local business community in helping people grow their business whilst upholding the highest coaching and leadership standards.

Mr. Mubashir is currently offering free advice through his online Facebook community for entrepreneurs, business leaders and owners who want to scale their businesses, create more freedom and impact.

