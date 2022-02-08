Business column: Get ahead of the pandemic in 2022

Dr. Daryl Green, OBU

Are you anxious about 2022? Do you have a plan for your business this year?

Sadly, many small business owners do not spend enough time planning for the future. It’s quite understandable. Owners must keep pace with the daily demands of their businesses, including payroll, taxes, product/service delivery, and managing customer expectations. In addition to all these usual demands for the entrepreneur’s attention, COVID-19 and its variants have wreaked havoc on the traditional thinking of operating a successful business. What about doing a business tune-up? Most people can relate to tune-up for their car or a tune-up for that delicate musical instrument. Yet, your small business needs the same amount of care and attention in the middle of a pandemic. This article examines the significance of conducting just as effective a tune-up to improve your business’s situation in 2022.

Did the pandemic set your business back? Certainly things are not the same. According to a Gartner survey of 129 executives, 22% reported they have delayed their office re-openings, while 34% have made no decision about re-opening in 2022 because of the emergence of the omicron variant. Additionally, Deloitte Insight reports that nonresidential construction remains at 20% below pre-pandemic levels, while consumer purchases of durable goods soared to almost 30% above pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, the Great Resignation of 2021 brought a worker shortage across almost the entire United States. Small businesses were not immune to these labor shortages. According to the JOLTS Report in the fall of 2021, the number of workers quitting their jobs remained high, about 4.2 million workers or 2.8% of the workforce. Small and medium-sized businesses accounted for 90% of these job openings.

Today’s small businesses need to retool and innovate products and/or processes so they can become more efficient and effective. Staying one step ahead of the competition isn’t good enough in the kind of disruptive environment we have experienced over the past couple of years. Eventually customers grow weary of what they perceive as a lack of adaptability in your business, and they will look to find a competitor that meets their needs. Sadly, the shortage of workers doesn’t make your challenge any easier.

So it’s imperative that small businesses be willing to evaluate their current operations and make the required changes. An end-of-the-year check-up may be a turning point for your business. What constitutes a business checkup or business evaluation? It is one that involves a comprehensive review of the critical elements in your operations, one of which is customer service. By this process, a business can identify its strengths and its opportunities for improvement that can lead it to build a competitive advantage in the market.

In our book, Small Business Marketing, Dr. McCann and I provide a roadmap and simple checklist small businesses can use to evaluate themselves. Businesses must have an effective means of evaluating the internal and external factors that are integral to their operations.

With the appropriate diagnosis, a business can develop more sustainable success. Thus, the right checkup is critical. Below are some critical questions to help you conduct your own self-checkup:

Do you have a clear vision for your business? Have you communicated it to employees and customers?

Have you talked to customers to determine why they prefer you over your competitors? If so, have you developed a loyalty program to help retain great customers?

Is your marketing working? What does success look like and how do you measure it?

Do you have an effective online presence on the internet? If not, why?

Are you collecting the right kinds of data about your customers and competitors?

Are you keeping pace with your industry trends? What are those key trends?

How are you measuring results (i.e., key performance indicators like cash flow and revenue)?

What are your key competitors’ marketing strategies?

Have you evaluated your strengths and weaknesses (i.e., SWOT analysis)?

Do you want better outcomes for your business in 2022? Better results don’t happen by accident. Your actions must be deliberate. Thinking outside of the box in a pandemic environment is a necessity, not merely something on a wish-list. Management guru Peter Drucker famously said, “If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” Thus, small businesses that want to succeed in this uncertain environment must conduct a self-evaluation or checkup. Don’t miss this opportunity to conduct an effective, soul-searching checkup to improve you busniess’s situation in 2022. There are various organizations like the Small Business Administration and local universities that can assist in this process. Start the new year with a healthy business checkup. I pray that it isn’t too late.

About Dr. Daryl Green:

Dr. Daryl Green provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today’s small businesses. He is a business professor operating a small business in Oklahoma. He has assisted over 100 organizations across the globe with marketing and management problems. If you would like more information about this article or business assistance, please contact Dr. Green at drdarylgreen@gmail.com or visit www.drdarylgreen.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Business column: Get ahead of the pandemic in 2022