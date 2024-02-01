A new business is coming to Columbia’s BullStreet development. Here’s what to know

A new business is headed to Columbia’s BullStreet District.

Pvolve, a fitness studio that has locations in a number of U.S. cities, is coming to the Bennet at BullStreet luxury apartment complex that is under development just west of Segra Park baseball stadium in the heart of the district.

The studio is expected to open in May, according to a news release from BullStreet officials.

Pvolve, which is described in the release as an “omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment,” has locations in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles and other cities, with locations in Tampa, Phoenix and elsewhere coming soon.

“I started streaming Pvolve classes online over five years ago, and was instantly hooked,” Pvolve Columbia franchisee Ashley Lamb said in a statement. “I have always been an active person but had never worked out in a way that didn’t hurt my body until I found Pvolve. The science-led training method was a game-changer for me. I’m very passionate about Pvolve and over the years have told so many people about it so they could experience it for themselves.

“When Pvolve offered franchising, I knew it was something I wanted to bring to Columbia and introduce to our community.”

Pvolve is the second business to be announced for the ground floor of the Bennet at BullStreet complex. Tupelo Honey restaurant also is planned for the development. The Tupelo Honey is slated to open this year, according to a “coming soon” notice on the company’s website.

“We’re excited to have South Carolina’s first Pvolve coming to the BullStreet District,” Robert Hughes, president and CEO of BullStreet master developer Hughes Development Corporation, said in a statement. “The young company’s history is built on an entrepreneur with an idea on how to make life better for people of all ages, which is exactly the vision for BullStreet.”

To get on a list for updates about the Pvolve project at BullStreet, visit app.pvolve.com/locations/bullstreet-district.

The city of Columbia and Greenville’s Hughes Development are in the midst of a long-term plan to overhaul the 181-acre former State Mental Hospital site, and there has been steady progress in recent years.

The Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant opened at 945 Sabal St. last summer, marking the first Columbia location for the national chain. A Publico restaurant opened in 2022 near Segra Park, where the Class A Columbia Fireflies will begin their ninth season in April.

There are residents living in townhomes on the southeastern part of the site, as well as in the Merrill Gardens senior living complex east of the stadium. A Starbucks cafe and an REI outdoor store are located on the western side of the property, near Bull Street. Residents also are now living in new luxury apartments at The Babcock in the historic Babcock Building.

Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina has long been planning a $300 million medical school campus on the northeast side of the BullStreet property. Accounting firm Elliott Davis moved into BullStreet’s WestLawn office building last fall. The WestLawn building also is home to Robinson Gray law firm.

And Scout Motors, which is planning a $2 billion plant in nearby Blythewood to make electric SUVs, opened its first South Carolina office in November at BullStreet’s First Base Building.