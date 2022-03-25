It's Your Business: Creating companies from IU innovations

One of the newest programs at The Mill is the IU Faculty and Staff Accelerator, a collaboration between The Mill and Indiana University’s Innovation and Commercialization Office.

Thank you to Andy Lehman, head of accelerator programming at The Mill, and Simran Trana, associate vice president of innovation and commercialization at IU, for forming the partnership. It’s exclusively for IU faculty and staff who are launching a startup — or already have — and want help refining their idea and validating their market. We kicked off this program on Feb. 1 with six companies and seven participants:

RealCV: Rachel Wheeler and Aaron Ganci

OmTherapeutics: Janaiah Kota

Psirena: Dan Tracey

Kardyon: Weinian Shou

SkyDOS: Rudy Banerjee

Celadore: Jamie Tagg

For descriptions of each startup and more details on the pilot, visit https://bit.ly/36kjFqv.

IU faculty and staff are doing state-of-the-art research and developing amazing innovations — but we need make sure they can make money. So they spent the first three weeks in our new program working on customer development, defining the problem they’re solving, and understanding the market opportunity. The last three weeks focused on marketing, sales, building a team, refining their business plan, and building their pitch deck. Participants also met with The Mill’s network of mentors and investors.

Pat East is executive director of The Mill in Bloomington.

More: It's Your Business: Small Business Development Center provides free help in south-central Indiana

On March 8, we hosted a Demo Night for the participants to pitch entrepreneurs, founders, investors and community leaders. Thank you to Hanping Guan, the senior technology commercialization manager at ICO, for emceeing the event.

One key insight we gleaned from the process, thanks to Elise Young from gBETA, one of our mentors, was to show connections between the academic world and the startup world. As Elise discussed creating an MVP (minimum viable product) — a simple version of the product that allows startups to test it and make iterative changes based on what they learn — she made an analogy to the scientific method. Many of our faculty innovators work in life sciences, and for them, connecting this new idea to the scientific method they already know created an aha moment.

Story continues

Another key insight was that while faculty may have a desire to start a startup, they don’t necessarily want to run it. They enjoy research and teaching, and while that knowledge provides the foundation for the company, most faculty want their operational role in the company to be limited. That creates an opportunity for partnering with Kelley School of Business to help faculty find CEOs. An MBA student could, for example, spend 30 days “trying on” a startup. If they like it, they keep working on it. If they don’t, they move onto the next one with no hard feelings. It’s not “I don’t like your idea,” it’s “I’m not a good fit for this idea.” Notre Dame has done this and created a culture we can model.

Trana and Guan at the ICO have been great partners. Lehman debriefed with them and identified additional improvements for the next cohort, and we’re excited to implement them. If you’re faculty or staff at IU and interested in participating in this program, please email Andy Lehman at andy@dimensionmill.org.

Pat East is executive director of The Mill, an entrepreneurship center whose mission is to launch and accelerate startups and whose vision is to become Indiana’s center of gravity for entrepreneurship.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: The Mill, IU program helps start-up companies develop their business