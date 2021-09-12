Business with Cuba won’t bring democracy. And U.S. companies can find better markets | Opinion

Jerry Haar
·3 min read

For American companies that aspire to do business in Cuba, the recent crackdown by the Cuban government on mass protests now places that hope not on the back burner but off the burner altogether.

Nevertheless, there remain those who believe that doing business with Cuba — mainly through the U.S. lifting the trade embargo and permitting American investment on the island — will help bring about democratic political change. However, history will note that economic liberalization does not lead to political liberalization. If it did, China and Vietnam would be like Switzerland and Singapore.

Politics aside, the case for doing business in and with Cuba is not a compelling one.

To begin with, the nation is an economic basket case (11% contraction in 2020, 160% inflation rate). For companies, the main criteria for market entry are market size, purchasing power, composition of the market and the business environment.

Cuba’s market size is extremely limited — the entire country of 11 million people is roughly half the population of São Paulo, Brazil. For consumer packaged goods companies, it seems hardly worth the effort to make a major commitment to service such a small market.

As for purchasing power, the Cuban minimum wage is US $17 per month, less than the price of one Cohiba Lancero cigar. Salaries and purchasing power are so low that many physicians, engineers and other professionals work as taxi drivers or seek government assignments abroad where they earn more than they would at home in their jobs. Even receiving remittances from relatives in the U.S., they do not constitute a viable market for products from Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s or Ralph Lauren.

As for the composition of the market, tourism, sugar, tobacco mineral fuels, and nickel are the country’s leading exports. The nation increasingly depends on tourism for hard currency. European chains dominate in joint ventures with the Cuban government. Construction and infrastructure are big but financed with soft loans from European and Chinese governments whose engineering and construction firms perform the work. (Chinese companies have played a key part in building Cuba’s telecommunications infrastructure, a system the regime uses to control its people, just as the CCP does within its own borders.)

As for the business environment, any foreign company operating in a totalitarian political system must be concerned about legal issues such as investor protection, contract enforcement, construction permitting, repatriation of profits and dividends and intellectual property protection. In the case of Cuba, there are operating impediments such as the inability of foreign investors to hire directly and pay workers in convertible currency, few foreign banks for financing, and heavy competition from Cuba’s military companies that account for 70% of the economy. GAESA, the largest Cuban holding company with more than 50 companies and 40-50% of Cuba’s foreign exchange earnings, dominates the market.

Admittedly, a number of European multinationals such as Nestlé, Unilever and Pernod-Richard, and several banks such as BBVA and Banco Sabadell, along with Canadian mining giant Sherritt International, the largest investor in Cuba, have found business with Cuba to be worthwhile. In fact, the EU and Cuba do €2.6 billion in trade on an annual basis and more than 1.2 million Canadians visit the island each year. Nevertheless, poor IT infrastructure, weak broadband and complex bureaucratic procedures and regulations remain serious impediments to doing business in Cuba.

The big question for American companies that aspire to trade and invest in Cuba is opportunity cost — there are greener pastures elsewhere. Since tourism is Cuba’s ace in the hole, that sector can be easily matched in the Caribbean for history and culture, architecture, cuisine, beaches and music by Puerto Rico (Old San Juan), the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), Colombia (Cartagena) and Mexico (the Riviera Maya).

As Mark Twain observed: “There is charm about the forbidden that makes it unspeakably desirable.” Such may be the case with Cuba, but market economies with democratic governance are the better bet for the bottom line.

Jerry Haar is a professor of International Business at Florida International University, a Global Fellow of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and a board member of The World Trade Center Miami.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Full news conference: Gov. Polis, health officials provide update on COVID-19 as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort

    Gov. Polis and state health officials provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • A group of 200-plus CEOs from companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot says it 'welcomes' Biden's vax-or-test mandate

    A group of the nation's most powerful executives supports Biden's plan requiring companies with over 100 workers to mandate vaccines or weekly tests.

  • New Mexico health officials believe 1 is dead after livestock drug overdose

    New Mexico Health officials believe at least one person has died in the state after taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained; She Gains Right to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed allegations with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was illegally fired in retaliation and will continue pursuing her legal complaints against the tech giant.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.“I’m really disappointed because I love Apple

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • Prince Andrew Was Already Served Papers in Epstein Case and Just Won’t Accept It, Victim Says

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBritain’s Prince Andrew, who reportedly darted to Scotland to dodge being served with a lawsuit from a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, has in fact already been served with the papers, lawyers say.Court records filed Friday indicate a process server left a complaint for the Duke of York—a longtime pal of the late sex-offender Epstein and who is facing accusations of abuse himself—in August at the Royal Lodge Windsor, the mansion he shares with ex-wife Fergie.Weeks earlier, Virgini

  • Hurricane Ida aftermath will worsen supply chain bottlenecks and lead to even more shortages and price hikes, experts warn

    Insider spoke with five supply chain experts that broke down the impact the hurricane will have on the ongoing supply chain crisis.

  • Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan

    A provision of the $3.5 trillion Democratic budget may boost the retirement savings of moderate- and low-income workers. A proposal advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday would make the Saver’s Credit refundable for those who don’t … Continue reading → The post Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is in a Long-Term Decline

    The fast-paced "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money is a viewer favorite. Thursday night one caller asked Jim Cramer what he thought of Vertex Pharmaceuticals : "I'm surprised how far it's fallen but I can't advise selling it down here," responded Cramer. In this daily bar chart of VRTX, below, we can see that prices have moved lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • The high stakes of the natural gas branding battle

    The future of natural gas could rest at least partly on whether the widely used fuel keeps going by that name, a new study finds.Driving the news: Yale University researchers, in a survey, found lower support for several other titles. Those included "natural methane gas," "methane," "fossil gas" and "fracked gas."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "Persistent use of the term 'natural gas' in public discourse may le

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s goal for cleaner jet fuel may not fly

    President Joe Biden and his team are promoting an agreement reached with the U.S. airline industry to cut aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions 20% by decade's end, but the deal might not fly. In an announcement Thursday, the White House unveiled an array of measures to reduce climate-changing emissions. The administration is also setting a goal of replacing all of today's kerosene-based jet fuel with cleaner or “sustainable” fuel by 2050.

  • Aluminum Industry Frets That Its Supply Snarls Have Just Begun

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply-chain snags that have roiled commodity markets and helped push aluminum prices to a 13-year high this week are unlikely to ease any time soon.That’s the message coming from producers, consumers, traders and shippers at North America’s largest aluminum conference, which ended Friday. Aluminum has jumped 48% this year on surging demand, shipping bottlenecks and production curbs in China, stoking inflation concerns and causing a major headache for consumer-goods producers faci

  • Exclusive-Aerospace firms warn of snags over U.S. engine rule delays

    Aerospace companies are urging the United States to speed up a review of rule changes for airplane engines, warning delays in implementing planned global emissions standards could trigger industrial delays. The warning from the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) comes as aerospace firms are more exposed to unexpected regulatory or economic hiccups following the COVID-19 crisis. "Any delay to regulatory implementation would create uncertainty, potentially significantly impacting our supply chain, airline deliveries, and damage U.S. industry’s overall global competitiveness," said Leslie Riegle, AIA assistant vice-president of civil aviation in response to a Reuters query.