A new business with a familiar name is opening next to Aspen Boutique

Last fall when Skin Essentials closed, owner Pam Edmondson left her longtime shop at Douglas and Oliver for booth rental space at Utopia Modern Salon Suites at the Offices at Cranbrook near 21st and Webb Road.

Now, businesswoman Kim Ho is reopening Skin Essentials, which is next to Aspen Boutique, to turn it into booth rental space.

“Isn’t that the newest thing?” Ho said.

She said she likes the idea of offering month-to-month, affordable space for all kinds of providers, including massage therapists, hair stylists and technicians who offer skin treatments. She said she hopes providers regularly come and go to keep the services revolving.

There will be one spot at the business for daily pop-up services.

Ho previously owned Lux Nail Studio on the east side. She also still has Symbolic Tattoo in Delano and Top Rated Towing and Logistics among other businesses.

Michael Moeder of Moeder & Associates handled the deal for the Skin Essentials space.

Ho is opening the new business March 1.

“I’m excited. I think it will be interesting.”