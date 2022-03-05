It's Your Business features Jim Jamison, Valerie Nicholson-Watson and Trinity Cooper

Promotions

Jim Jamison

Jim Jamison has been named president of AT&T Kansas where he will lead the Kansas team in government affairs, public policy and philanthropic duties. Jim has served in a variety of leadership roles within AT&T with his most recent role being assistant vice president of external affairs. “Jim is known for his ability to communicate AT&T’s priorities while also focusing on the needs of the communities we serve,” said Steve Hahn, president, AT&T Mid States. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to keep Kansas communities connected.” Jamison, who will be based in Topeka, replaces Molly Kocour Boyle who is now President of AT&T Ohio.

Retirements

Valerie Nicholson-Watson

Valerie Nicholson-Watson, president and CEO of Harvesters-The Community Food Network, will step down as head of the regional food bank at the end of the organization’s fiscal year on June 30. Nicholson-Watson has led Harvesters since 2013. Her involvement with the organization, first as director of community services and then as a board member, spans 20 years. “It has been an honor to spend so much of my career at Harvesters, said Nicholson-Watson. “I care deeply about the issue of hunger-relief and hope in some small way my service has helped change the lives of families and seniors in our community who were able to access Harvesters’ network and receive food and hope in their time of need.” Nicholson-Watson guided the organization through two years of COVID-19 pandemic response where the need for food assistance increased as much as 40% above previous levels. The organization raised more than $50 million and distributed more than 136 million pounds of food to meet the increased need during this time. Harvesters’ board of directors will conduct a national search for a successor with the goal of having a new CEO in place by July 1.

Internships

Trinity Cooper

Washburn University junior Trinity Cooper has been selected for the spring 2022 MB Piland internship that prepares young talent for a career in marketing and advertising. MB Piland Advertising + Marketing designed the internship to provide an interactive, real-life experience for students so they get exposure to many aspects of the business from behind the scenes to in front of clients. “MB Piland is helping me to develop my marketing skills and I think this opportunity is setting a firm foundation for my future career. I enjoy the hands-on experience that allows me to understand the day-to-day challenges of working in a marketing agency,” said Cooper, who will support agency staff with client projects, social media, research and promotions. "She has already hit the ground running," said Martha Bartlett Piland, agency president & CEO, "and we know she’ll be a strong contributor to our work here at MB Piland.” Cooper is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a minor in leadership studies.

