Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 28th of February. This means the annual payment will be 2.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Business First Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Business First Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 21% also shows that Business First Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 21.3% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 21% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Business First Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Business First Bancshares to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Business First Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 23% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Business First Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Business First Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

