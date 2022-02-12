New year, new business? Foundational legal advice for entrepreneurs | Opinion

While the Great Resignation has meant a record number of people quitting jobs, the number of people starting businesses is also up.

About 5.4 million new companies filed tax paperwork in 2021, and that is up 55% from pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

As an attorney specializing in business planning and corporate structure, my advice for new entrepreneurs is to focus on how to protect personal assets and think through your long-term growth strategy.

Three ways to do that are to:

thoughtfully craft your operating agreement, be careful to not lose an LLC status and pay your appropriate amount of business taxes.

How to craft your operating agreement

If your company has multiple owners, it’s important that the terminology in your operating agreement considers how much saying power majority and minority owners have in different situations.

Minority owners should negotiate certain business decisions, like amending the agreement itself, that requires their approval, and majority owners should determine when they want to have rights to make decisions more independently, like with “drag along” rights in a sale or merger.

When planning for a potential buy-out, you should also be cautious of using the phrase “market value” in an operating agreement. Generally, “market value” means the value of your ownership percentage if you were to market the company for sale; but market value is often less than “actual value” or the accounting value of your percentage interest.

The choice of words there can mean tens of thousands of dollars in difference.

How to keep your LLC status

Many business owners understand the value of registering their company with the state and protecting personal assets by way of forming a limited liability company, or LLC.

Not all business owners know, however, that you can lose your limited liability status and become personally liable for business debts.

Sam Blink

There’s a long list of items a court will look at to determine whether you can benefit from your limited liability status if you and your company are sued, but one main way a business owner can lose their limited liability status is by having a court determine they commingled personal funds with company funds.

So, beyond it just being the right thing to do, keeping your business and personal accounts separate is something you should do to protect your personal and family assets.

Make sure to pay your business taxes

You may know that paying your business taxes will be important, but you should also know the penalties for not paying them or the proper amount.

Generally, non-payment of taxes involves receiving a 10%–25% delinquency penalty with interest. If you’re unable to pay your business taxes, there’s also the chance of the government’s putting a lien on your real property or bank levying you, which means zeroing out your bank account without notice.

While none of these scenarios may sound fun to think through, they’re crucial to consider. In my practice, I assist entrepreneurs with drafting or reviewing their operating agreements and obtaining their state registrations and federal EINs.

While the cost of legal services varies based on the size of the law firm and the complexity of your business structure, hiring an attorney who can help you form your business and review contracts is an investment that safeguards your future earnings.

As a small-business owner, I empathize with entrepreneurs wanting to grow their companies and keep overhead and expenses low.

If you are one of the many new business owners who have started a company over the past two years, I hope these early years of your company are the first of many prosperous years to come.

Sam Blink is a managing attorney at Blink Law, LLC, where his practice consists largely of corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and contract drafting and negotiating. For more information, visit blinklaw.org.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean