A business in freefall: Warrant for Roy's Pools owners reveals details of investigation

John Penney, The Bulletin
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the subsequent arrest of Christina Hatch-Roy.

“We paid $11,000 for a pool we never received.”

“I paid $8,130.92 for a pool and pool parts that we never received.”

“We paid 27,112.87 for a pool, pool parts and a cement patio that we never received.”

In page after page of a newly released arrest warrant for the owner of the troubled Roy’s Pools business, customers of owner Brian Roy repeat the same of story of paying the Sterling resident sometimes tens of thousands of dollars for pool work only to be left with notices of cashed checks and no pools.

The 30-page warrant accuses Roy, 40, of 514 Sterling Road, and his wife, of bilking 20 customers over an eight-month period last year out of a total of nearly $180,000. The victims reside in homes across the region, from Canterbury, Pomfret and Plainfield to Lisbon and North Stonington, police said.

Brian Roy of Roy&#39;s Pools in Canterbury
Brian Roy of Roy's Pools in Canterbury

Roy turned himself in to state police on Monday and was charged with 20 counts of larceny.

His wife and the businesses co-owner, Christina Hatch-Roy, 40, turned herself into police on Tuesday on the same charges Roy faces: one count of first-degree larceny, eight counts of second-degree larceny, nine counts of third-degree larceny and two counts of fourth-degree larceny.

Roy and Hatch-Roy could not be reached for comment on Tuesday and no attorney is listed as representing them in any of their cases. Roy has pleaded not guilty to all pending charges and is due next in Danielson Superior Court on March 9. No court information was immediately available for Hatch-Roy.

Deposits taken, then silence

State police began investigating customer complaints in November after reviewing media reports – including those of The Bulletin - small-claims court filings and social media posts on sites where disgruntled residents met to vent their frustrations over Roy and his business.

One couple told police they put down an $11,000 pool package deposit in April directly with Roy with the goal of providing their 14-year-old autistic and disabled son a place to do aqua-therapy, the warrant states.

“Brian said my son was going to love the pool,” the boy’s mother told police.

As months went by with no pool delivered, the couple requested a refund but was denied for supposedly not paying the remainder of their deposit. When they contacted their credit card company, they were told Roy’s Pools had notified them the pool had been delivered.

Radiant Pools, a New York company that Roy’s Pools frequently ordered product from, told the couple their pool didn’t ship because of “extended credit and non-payment” by the Canterbury company.

In January, Radiant Pools operations manager Collin Sirco told state police his company had cancelled Roy’s Pools vendor status and was attempting to collect owed money.

Sirco at the time said he’d received 15 orders from Roy’s Pools to be shipped between April and August and during 2021 Roy had increased his business' normal ordering allotment from two in 2019 to 15 in 2021.

Marcelo Saez of Brooklyn stands on Oct. 18 where he says a 20 by 12 foot above ground pool was supposed to be built by Roy&#39;s Pools in Canterbury. He says he and his wife paid $18,000 of the $20,000 cost and as of mid-October, had not received anything from the now-closed pool company.
Marcelo Saez of Brooklyn stands on Oct. 18 where he says a 20 by 12 foot above ground pool was supposed to be built by Roy's Pools in Canterbury. He says he and his wife paid $18,000 of the $20,000 cost and as of mid-October, had not received anything from the now-closed pool company.

One Lisbon customer told police she and her husband put down an $8,552 deposit with Roy for a deluxe package that included installation of a 27-foot pool. After paying the town $600 for permitting, the couple also forked over another $5,000 deposit to Roy for a deck addition, the warrant states.

The pool was delivered in pieces and sat on the customer’s property for months, eventually forcing the couple to move the components into their basement. They said the deck work was never started.

“Because the pool is in pieces, we have paid $13,606.30 to Roy’s Pools and we do not have a functioning pool.”

Several residents told police they stopped hearing from Roy soon after they paid invoices he sent them – one customer told police he called Roy 14 times without success - and were left without the product they ordered or any luck in getting refunds.

'Nothing in the Roy's Pools bank account'

Roy’s cousin and former employee, David Mowry, told police Roy, who also operated a store in Plainfield, was in charge of all ordering. Mowry said Roy told him in September the business “didn’t have any money and he had gone to see a lawyer,” according to the warrant.

“I asked Brian about all the customers who had paid for pools and Brian said, ‘They’re f-----,’” Mowry told police. “I think we were taking more orders than normal because of COVID. I noticed the workload was too much.”

Mowry said Roy had hired a “bunch of kids that didn’t know what they were doing.” He said Roy and his wife were constantly taking money for new jobs with Brian Roy at times selling discontinued products.

“Brian would use the money to buy other things,” Mowry told police. “Brian completely blew customers off and ignored their calls and emails.”

Roy&#39;s Pools in Canterbury last May.
Roy's Pools in Canterbury last May.

Mowry told police he suspected his cousin was using customer deposits to prop up payroll and keep the couple’s other businesses running.

When she met with state police in December, Christina Hatch-Roy admitted she and her husband co-owned the pool business, but said her husband handled the work while she focused on the Wild Scoops ice cream shop she oversaw.

She said the pool business “tanked overnight” in October when an online customer complaint that went viral prompted others to cancel orders.

On Jan. 24, Roy turned himself into the Danielson state police barracks after learning of a warrant issued against him for allegedly failing to refund a customer. After being charged, arrested and arraigned, Roy spoke to police about other complaints.

Roy said he had “around $102,000” in ongoing credit disputes and was filing for bankruptcy. He said he a raft of business expenses forced him to “rob Peter to pay Paul.”

“Roy said there was nothing in the Roy’s Pool bank account,” state police said in the warrant. “While speaking with Brian Roy, he could not explain the money paid to him by victims who had not received a pool or any services. Roy did not take responsibility for any of the customer complaints or the money victims had paid to business and showed no remorse.”

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Roy's Pools owners warrant details customer losses, police interviews

