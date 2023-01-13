It's Your Business: Greater Bloomington Chamber works to improve life for businesses, community

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce deeply appreciates the support we receive from our members and the Bloomington-Monroe County community. 2023 marks the 108th year of the Chamber’s presence in Greater Bloomington. For more than a century, the Chamber has been working to improve the quality of life in our community through a thriving business sector.

Our membership includes over 850 organizations in the Greater Bloomington area. More than 80% of our members are small, locally owned enterprises — the businesses we know and love that make Bloomington such a wonderful, vibrant, and compassionate community. We also partner with our public-school corporations, numerous nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, local government and many corporate employers in the Bloomington metropolitan area. Membership in the Chamber sends a powerful message that you care about our community, and you want Bloomington to thrive for generations to come. In other words, we recognize that our businesses and employers are instrumental to achieving the high quality of life that our residents deserve.

With the new year now upon us, this is the perfect time to consider new ways to engage and connect with your community while also growing your business. For anyone interested in expanding their network, I encourage you to explore the various membership opportunities with the Chamber. Our members often tell us that the return on investment of membership is far greater than the small cost to join us. It is also a great way to support small businesses while gaining access to a network of people that can open the door to hundreds of local businesses and organizations that are eager to help you succeed.

As a Chamber member you can take advantage of our innovative opportunities for networking, and we offer a collective voice on important local and regional initiatives that impact our community. The Chamber’s Young Professionals of Bloomington program offers personal and professional growth opportunities to young adults. Our Success School connects local businesses with our public schools, helps develop student interest in careers in business, the arts, and STEM, and prepares graduates for a successful future. Our Bloomington Women in Leadership program offers a meaningful network of women that empowers, inspires and engages through mentorships, professional development and community. Our award-winning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives are welcoming business professionals from all backgrounds and sharing resources with all.

Check us out at chamberbloomington.org, or give us a call at 812-336-6381. We would be delighted to meet with you and discuss ways we can partner together on your success in 2023.

Eric Spoonmore is president and CEO of Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

