It's Your Business | Holiday markets popping up all over area

Nov. 27—Mistletoe Market, organized by the owners of Norden German Design Studio in Urbana, is returning for a sixth year with local vendors selling hand-crafted items.

"The Mistletoe Market is really about bringing local customers and local markets, artisans and artists together," said Anna Gutsch, a co-organizer of the event.

The next Mistletoe Market will be held at from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lincoln Square in Urbana.

The all-day Saturday market will include live music and activities for kids, and will be held alongside Lincoln Square's indoor winter farmer's market.

Mistletoe Market will next be in downtown Champaign from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Venue CU, 51 E. Main St.

For that market, Norden is working with Champaign Center Partnership.

There will also be two horse-drawn carriages for visitors downtown from noon to 4 p.m. The Urbana High School choir will be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Santa Claus will be around from 2 to 3 p.m., Gutsch said.

Norden German Design Studio at 206 W. Main St., Urbana, is typically open for shoppers only on Saturdays but has extended holiday hours through Dec. 22 of 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Gutsch said.

The retail shop has handmade jewelry and holiday and home decor items.

Among them, for that hard-to-shop-for, Urbana-loving, park-loving person on your list: a hand-crafted tea candle light piece with a wooden base with panels that slide in front and back of the tea lights that show scenes from Meadowbrook Park.

Gutsch and her husband, Johann Rischau, are natives of Germany who came to Champaign-Urbana to get master's degrees from the University of Illinois in industrial design, fell in love with the community and decided to stay.

Also returning

Riggs Beer Company's annual Christmas Market got underway this weekend at 1901 S. High Cross Road, Urbana.

The market will continue for the next three weekends — Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17.

The market is open from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday and noon to 7 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

A dozen or more vendors with their handcrafted items will be on hand for each weekend.

Also available will be such foods as brats, pretzels, crepes and candied roasted nuts, along with a food truck during main hours and hot mulled wine, hot cocoa and other beverages from Riggs.

Dress for the weather, the owners advise. This is an outdoor market.

Remodeling

You'll see some remodeling work getting underway this winter at Christie Clinic's branch at 1801 W. Windsor Road, Champaign.

"Christie Clinic in Champaign on Windsor will undergo a remodel this winter to the first-floor lobby areas," said Christie spokeswoman Melissa Tepovich. "We will be expanding the lobby area and radiology patients to improve the patient experience when visiting. "We look forward to completing the renovation in the spring."

Challenging market

October home sales in Champaign County were down 17.7 percent from the same month a year ago as the affordable buying range grew farther out of reach.

The Champaign County Association of Realtors said continued higher mortgage rates and a large increase in the median home sale price in October added up to "challenging market conditions for home buyers and sellers."

Sales were also down by 15 percent for the year through October, compared to the same period in 2022.

The Realtors group said the median home sale price in October was $218,000, up 25 percent from $175,000 in October 2022.

The average sales price, $229,662, reflects a 6.5 percent increase over the same month last year.

Houses are selling fairly quickly when they become available, with the average time on the market for October being 28 days.