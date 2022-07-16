It's Your Business includes Bert Shafer, Sydni Meehan, Dan Martin, Cameron Miller, Devin Cooper

Hires

Sydni Meehan

Bert Shafer

The Kansas Children's Discovery Center has hired Bert Shafer as education coordinator. Shafer is a retired teacher who brings 34 years of classroom experience both in a traditional program and a bilingual program. Her role at the museum will include designing and implementing play-based educational programs that help young children begin a lifetime of learning. Sydni Meehan has been hired as volunteer and play coordinator. Meehan comes to the Discovery Center with a background in hospitality and tourism, most recently with Visit Topeka. Her role at the museum includes engaging with many of the museum's 95,000 annual visitors and managing group and individual volunteers.

Dan Martin

Dan Martin is the next president of KU Endowment. Martin has been the chief philanthropy officer at the Texas division of St. Luke’s Health and has extensive experience in higher education leadership and fundraising. Martin will assume the role of president on Aug. 15. Martin will succeed current President Dale Seuferling who announced his retirement in January. Seuferling will continue his service until Aug. 15 at which time he will remain with KU Endowment through August 31 to aid in the transition. Martin is a fourth-generation Kansan from Overland Park, with three degrees from KU and one from the University of Pennsylvania. He has spent almost three decades working in higher education.

Cameron Miller joined the Silver Lake United Methodist Church as its pastor July 1. He replaces Alex Rossow who accepted a position in Wamego. Miller receivded his undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in music and a minor in business administration. He also received his master of divinity from Saint Paul School of Theology in May. He has served for the past three years at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Olathe as the associate pastor. Miller is married to Karissa, who is a pastor at Topeka First United Methodist Church. The Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St., Silver Lake, welcomes everyone to attend its weekly service at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Devin Cooper

Devin Cooper has joined Shawnee County Parks + Recreation as a recreation leader. She will be responsible for managing Shawnee North Community Center and developing recreation programming. The Topeka native has a park management and conservation degree from Kansas State University. She previously worked as a naturalist at Milford Nature Center, as an outdoor educator at the YMCA in Huguenot, N.Y., and as a paraeducator in early childhood for Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

