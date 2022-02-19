It's Your Business includes Danielle Norwood, Steve Noble, Emma Gustin, Charlie Nimz, Charles Branson

Hires

Danielle Norwood

Cumulus Media announces that it has appointed Danielle Norwood as co-host of the KMAJ-FM/Majic 107.7 Morning Show. Norwood joins host Shawn Knight on-air beginning Feb. 22. The show airs 5:30-10 a.m. weekdays. Norwood was recently named “Best Local Radio Personality” in the Topeka Capital-Journal’s “Best Of” Awards for the second year in a row. She has also been recognized by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for several years for her daily television talk show on KTWU-TV, which highlights nonprofit organizations and special events in Topeka and northeast Kansas. Norwood joins Cumulus Topeka after six years hosting "The Danielle Norwood Show" for Alpha Media’s WIBW AM 580/FM News 104.9. Cumulus Topeka's Amber Lee, operations manager and program director, said: “Danielle is someone I've admired in radio and in our local community for several years." Norwood said: “I'm so excited to be co-hosting the morning show on Majic 107.7 and to be joining the team at Cumulus! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I am blessed to receive." Norwood has served on several local community boards, including the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Let’s Help! and the Topeka Community Foundation’s Grant Advisory Committee.

Steve Noble

Mammoth Sports Construction on Wednesday announced retiring Seaman school superintendent Steve Noble will join its team as director of business development on July 1. Noble will bring more than 30 years of experience as a Kansas educator and coach to Mammoth, spending the past six years at Seaman. “Steve’s experience as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent is a perfect fit for Mammoth and we’re thrilled to have him on the team to keep serving communities and students in a new way,” said Mammoth President Jake Farrant. Noble and his family will remain in the Topeka area for a year while his daughter completes her senior year at Seaman. They will then move to the Wichita area where he will make connections with superintendents and boards across the state. Noble was a member of the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Kansas Principals Association and on the board of directors at the Kansas School Superintendents Association. He is president of the United School Administrators of Kansas. He is a graduate of Pittsburg State University.

Story continues

Clayton Wealth Partners announced that Emma Gustin, of Carbondale, has joined the wealth management firm as part of its summer internship program. Gustin is pursuing a bachelor of science in personal financial planning at Kansas State University, with a minor in leadership studies. She expects to graduate in May 2024. Gustin will start at the Topeka office of Clayton Wealth Partners on May 16. Her responsibilities will include assisting wealth advisers and paraplanners with meeting preparation and attendance, data entry, new-client onboarding, research, analysis and recommendations.

Promotions

Washburn Rural High School assistant principal Charlie Nimz has been named as athletic/activities director beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. Nimz will replace director Penny Lane, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. Lane has been with Auburn-Washburn for 32 years, the past 16 in her current position. Nimz has previous experience in the same position at Topeka West High School. He has been with WRHS for six years. Prior to coming to WRHS, he was the assistant principal at Royal Valley High School.

Charles Branson has become a partner in the law firm of Fisher, Patterson, Sayler & Smith, LLP in their Topeka office. His practice is focused on civil defense litigation, civil rights defense, government liability and professional liability. Branson joined the firm as of counsel in January 2021. Prior to joining FPS&S, he served as the elected district attorney for Douglas County for 16 years. He has argued before the Kansas Supreme Court and Kansas Court of Appeals. Before public service, Mr. Branson was a solo practitioner engaged in a litigation practice handling criminal defense, civil and domestic litigation, miscellaneous small business matters and personal injury claims. He is a past president of the Kansas Bar Association, Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association, and Douglas County Bar Association.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business offers Cumulus Media, Mammoth Sports, Clayton Wealth