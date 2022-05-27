It's Your Business includes Mark Arganbright, Stephen Davis, Denise Cyzman, Sarah Gideon, Tim Werth

Hires

Mark Arganbright

Mark Arganbright has been appointed program event manager for Great Overland Station. Arganbright has 20 years of experience developing and running events. He has experience in staff management, wedding and event rentals, recruiting volunteers, budgeting, program oversight, fundraising and profit generation. In Topeka, he has created Topeka Haunted Woods, Camp Cosplay, Topeka Christmas Village, the 22nd and 23rd Topeka Youth Project Golf Tournaments, and Topeka FreeCon. He is a board member of Sole Reason, Downtown Kiwanis and Sunflower Community. Arganbright has a bachelor’s in communications from Bethel College. He has served as the director of Topeka Youth Project, development director of Forest Park and guest experience coordinator at Exploration Place in Wichita.

Stephen Davis

The board of directors of Harvesters—The Community Food Network has selected current chief operating officer Stephen Davis as the organization’s new president and CEO. Davis becomes the fifth person to lead Harvesters and will assume his new role officially July 1. Davis has had a passion for hunger-relief for many years. The passion to care for those in the community was instilled as a child, in part stemming from a childhood where his family had times of struggle to make ends meet. It has been a career goal of his to one day become the CEO of a food bank. Davis joined Harvesters as COO in 2015. Previously he worked nearly 11 years with the Blue Valley school district in Overland Park. Prior to that, he served more than eight years in the school food service industry as director of food and nutrition services and then later as area manager for Sodexho Management Services at school districts in Oregon, Nevada and California. Davis earned his MBA at Mid-America Nazarene University and a bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition from Washington State University.

FHLBank Topeka announced the following new employees

Tyrell Carstarphen as an internal auditor. Carstarphen previously served as a financial examiner at the Kansas Department of Credit Unions.

Shianne Copeland as a wire services specialist. Copeland previously served as a personal banker for CoreFirst.

Misty Gray as a HCD administrative specialist. Gray previously served as the orientation coordinator at Stormont Vail.

Evan Hopkins as project manager II. Hopkins previously worked as a project manager at CoreFirst Bank and Trust.

Mike Hughes as a project manager II. Hughes previously served as the manager of patch management at AAA Club Alliance Inc.

Stacey Kehoe as senior HR operations and benefit professional. Kehoe previously worked at Hills Pet Nutrition.

Keith Olson as a compliance analyst. Olson previously served as an electronic processing manager at Capitol Federal Savings Bank.

Drew Pickerell as a wire services specialist. Pickerell previously served as a loan processor at Community Bank.

Elisha Sellami as a short-term trader and liquidity analyst. Sellami is a University of Kansas graduate.

Kristy Umscheid as an internal auditor. Umscheid previously served for the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Tony Venditte as the new regional account manager for central and eastern Nebraska and northeast Kansas. Venditte comes to us from United Banker’s Bank.

Melissa Wangemann as the new corporate counsel. Wangemann previously served at the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Zifan Yu as a model validation and assurance analyst. Yu has a master's from Columbia University.

Retirement

Denise Cyzman

Community Care Network of Kansas announces the retirement of Denise Cyzman, chief executive officer, effective May 27. Cyzman has led Kansas’s Primary Care Association since October of 2014, serving a network of community health centers and other nonprofit clinics. Prior to joining Community Care in October 2014, Cyzman served as the senior health consultant with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors in Atlanta and vice president of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. Cyzman often describes herself in six words: “I was helped. Now I help.” During her tenure as CEO, Cyzman oversaw the rebranding of the organization from the Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved, supported a member network that serves one in nine Kansans and guided Community Care Network and member clinics through the COVID-19 pandemic. With her team, Denise advanced the strategic direction of Community Care to enhance advocacy, training, technical assistance and special projects. Cyzman lives in Lawrence with her husband.

Recognition

Sarah Gideon

Sarah Gideon, executive director of Health Innovations Network of Kansas, received the 2022 Outstanding Emerging Health Network Leader Award. This recognition is presented by the National Cooperative of Health Networks Association, which is a national professional membership organization comprised of health networks, alliances and consortiums dedicated to supporting and strengthening health networks. Each year, the organization selects one new network leader or director in the field of health networks who displays extraordinary leadership to receive this award. Gideon has led HINK since 2016, overseeing the development, implementation, and ongoing improvement of all network activities. HINK serves 16 member hospitals, including Stormont Vail, in a 12-county region of northeast and north central Kansas.

Boards

Tim Werth

Liz Sosa

Ben Schears

Sunflower Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Werth, of Hays, to the foundation’s Board of Trustees, as well as the re-appointments of trustees Liz Sosa, of Garden City, and Ben Schears, of Goodland, to the nine-member board. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt made the appointments on April 27. Schmidt appointed Werth, founding and managing partner of Werth Wealth Management LLC, in Hays, to a three-year term. Sosa, CEO of Epitome Enterprises in Garden City, will be serving her third and final term. Sosa is set to become chairwoman of the board, taking over for departing chairwoman Andrea Krauss, who is finishing up her third term. Schears, president of Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, will be serving his second three-year term.

