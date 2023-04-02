It's Your Business includes Rory Kent Jr., Keegan McElroy, Nancy Parrish and Eric Rosen

Hires

Rory Kent Jr. was announced as the new executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center in Topeka. The hiring was announced by Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, following a national search, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Rory to the VenuWorks team. Rory brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His contagious energy is exactly what we need to amplify the arts and entertainment scene in Topeka. I am confident that he is key to our future growth of TPAC.” Kent joins VenuWorks after nearly a decade in event management leadership roles in Birmingham, Alabama. Most recently, he served as the program manager for sports and entertainment for the Birmingham Mayor’s Department, where he worked with city facilities to contract, market, and execute local events.

Honors

GO Topeka announced 25 local businesses have been named finalists for recognition at Topeka and Shawnee County’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards. The 2023 Small Business Awards will be downtown Tuesday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Townsite Avenue Ballroom. Attendees will hear from community leaders about the impact and successes of Topeka’s small-business community, as well as learn which of the finalists were selected to receive awards in the following nine award categories: Small Business Exporter Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Micro Enterprise Award, Emerging Innovation Venture Award, Women-Owned Small Business Award, Minority-Owned Small Business Award, Veteran-Owned Small Business Award, Small Business Manufacturer Award, and Top City Small Business of the Year. “It is important to honor excellence in our local small businesses and entrepreneurs, because it is crucial for our community to be a place where they can thrive,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. The following companies have been chosen as finalists for this year’s Small Business Awards:

• Amused Gallery, DeAna Morrison• Axe and Ale, Chelsea Huston & Ashlee Spring• Bimini Pet Health, Sam Al-Murrani• Chavez Inc., Dan Chavez• Chef LaMona, LaMona Schley• Civium Architecture & Planning, David Heit• Counter Craft LLC, Andrew & Kristy Richards• Customskin Medspa at His and Her Salon & Day Spa, Trisha Williams• Cut Right Lawn Care LLC, Matt Bleier• Dialogue Coffee House, Caitlyn Halsey• Distinqué Gentleman, Theodis Williams• Giant Communications, Austin Taylor• Inspire & Company Candles, Ebony White• Linens by Marlen, Marlen Oliveros• Miller Precision, Dustin Miller• Onyx Salon & Wellness Spa, Heather Graves• Owl’s Nest Topeka, Lyndsey McKinnon• Phoenix Marketing Group, Seth Stevens• Plains Craft Covered Wagons, Dennis Steinman• Ricks Advanced Dermatology & Radiance Medical Spa, Matthew Ricks• Senne & Co., Matthew McGivern• South Wind Storm Shelters, Matt Cobb• Supersonic Music/Tree House Drums, Derek Sharp• Torgeson Electric, Jason Mack, Erin Duncan & Lance Dirk• Yes! Athletics, Deb North

Nancy Parrish

Eric Rosen

The Topeka Bar Association recognized a few members who will be presented with an award at its annual meeting on April 13. The winners are Keegan McElroy, of Alderson Law Firm, as Outstanding Young Lawyer, which recognizes the outstanding efforts of a young lawyer member of the association who has rendered meritorious service to the legal profession, the community or the bar association. She was recently part of the GTP Leadership class. Judge Nancy Parrish will be given the Warren Shaw Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes a lawyer or judge for exemplary service to the legal profession or the association. It may be awarded to recognize an especially meritorious deed for service that significantly advances the administration of justice, the goals of the legal profession or brings honor and recognition to the bar association or recognizes the continuous long-standing service of a recipient to the legal profession. Justice Eric Rosen will receive the E. Newton Vickers Professionalism Award, which through his conduct, honesty, integrity and courtesy best examplifies, represents and encourages other lawyers to follow the highest standards of the legal profession.

Board members

TARC Inc.'s board of directors has elected two new directors for 2023-2024: Chad Logan, president of Logan Business Machines, and Randy Phillips, fire chief for the city of Topeka. TARC's operating board officers are board president Mike Munson, Central National Bank; past board president Karen Moore, Moore Home Team; board treasurer Mike Kongs, Stormont Vail Health; and board secretary Richard Martinez, Kansas Department of Commerce. TARC's operating directors are Chad Carsten, Evergy; Joell Chockley, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas; Chad Logan, Logan Business Machines; Judy Dowd, Cotton O’Neil Dermatology Clinic; Molly Howey, GoTopeka; Jayme Painter, Summers, Spencer & Company, PA; SS+C Solutions Inc.; Megan Johnson, Alliance Insurance Group; Whitney Casement, Stevens & Brand, LLP; Quentin Hanes, Trimble; and Randy Phillips, city of Topeka.

TARC Inc.'s foundation board elected two new trustees: Kyle Cochran, director of the Water/Wastewater Division, HME, and Dylan Cox, salesforce administration at Advisors Excel. TARC's foundation board officers are president Lindsay Freeman, Kansas Gas Service; treasurer Steven Townsend, FHLBank Topeka; secretary Sherri Hartter, Schwerdt Design Group; and past president Travis Stryker, CAS Constructors, LLC. TARC's foundation board trustees are Carolyn Annand, Hill’s Pet Nutrition; Ann Shelton, retired; Madeline Lambing, Washburn University Leadership Institute; Mike Morse, KS Commercial Real Estate Services; Kim Savage, Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka; Chad Sharp, Hill’s Pet Nutrition; Ken Scott, Capitol Federal Savings; Jennifer Sourk, Midwest Health Inc.; Jim Baronet, KSNT; Kyle Cochran, HME; and Dylan Cox, Advisors Excel.

