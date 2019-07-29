Trade Tensions Weigh on Business Spending

Businesses are restraining spending on new equipment in the face of tariff battles and global economic weakness. An ongoing trade war between the United States and China is beginning to slow trade flows and indirectly affect other regions, like Europe, which now find export markets in China and elsewhere less robust. The Trump administration hiked tariff rates on $200 billion of imports from China to 25% at the beginning of June after talks between the world's two leading economies broke down in May. There is still an open threat of U.S. levies on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if the two leading economies can't come to eventual terms on a trade pact. In the meantime, U.S. sales to China of agricultural commodities like soybeans have suffered a major blow. China recently agreed to buy American soybeans again in exchange for the United States granting some companies temporary permission to sell computer hardware and services to Chinese-owned technology company Huawei, but the soy purchases won't make up for last year's lost sales.

A modest 5% rise in 2019 capital spending is still realistic, though much of it will have to happen in the second half of the year to make up for weakness in the first. That would still be less than 2018's 6% growth rate, and well off the pace seen regularly in recent decades, when double-digit annual increases were common. Despite the weak spending trend so far this year, there is some reason to expect a better performance in coming months from some sectors. Key manufacturer Boeing is still working on software fixes for its 737 Max airliner, which was involved in two fatal crashes. The airplane remains grounded worldwide for now and Boeing may curb its production, but if the company can win regulators' approval to fly again this year, that would give capital spending a lift.

The wider concern for business investment is that the global economy is weakening. Europe's outlook is deteriorating, partly because its export markets in China and elsewhere are softening, and the European Central Bank is preparing to cut short-term interest rates later this fall. There also is unease about Britain's course as it heads toward a possible messy breakup with the European Union. The new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, vows to leave the EU by the Oct. 31 deadline, with or without a deal on how to handle future trade relations. A no-deal exit would mean disruptions to existing supply lines between the EU and Britain, plus greater uncertainty because of potential shortages and economic damage to both sides.

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are still talking, which at least keeps alive hopes for some progress in reaching a deal between the world's largest economies. Some differences between the two are fundamental, particularly Washington's insistence that Beijing crack down on theft of American intellectual property and allow easier access to Chinese markets. But a deal, or even an extended truce, would reduce trade tensions throughout the global economy. There also is at least a possibility that U.S. lawmakers will approve a renegotiated free-trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada that was concluded last year. USMCA has received approval by Mexico and Canada but the Trump administration is still trying to persuade Congress to ratify it. Democrats want changes to some of the pact's labor and environmental standards.

Business equipment spending picked up in June -- a hopeful sign, since it was broad-based and accompanied by a modest increase in shipments of finished products, indicating factories were busy. Orders for nonmilitary capital goods excluding aircraft -- a proxy for business investment -- grew by a solid 1.9% after May's slight 0.3% gain. The concern is whether monthly spending growth will be sustained. The Federal Reserve has flagged soft spending on investment and housing as areas of vulnerability for the economy.

