Business Models Focusing on Patient Centricity Driving Incremental Value in the Global Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market, 2025

Healthcare is evolving, more so after the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that hit us in the beginning of 2020. Over time, we have seen surveys that indicate that patients want more control of their healthcare and be active participants of their treatment decisions.

Innovations in technology and recent developments in the healthcare ecosystem are strengthening the patients’ role in clinical decision-making and reshaping their expectations from healthcare systems and other stakeholders.Better clinical outcomes and patient experience throughout the care continuum, more accessible information in the hands of not just doctors but also patients, communication and, most importantly, staff satisfaction are some of the areas of incremental value realized by healthcare providers globally.

Ensuring proper c1are is centered on patients has a strong relationship with healthcare systems moving towards value-based care, personalized care, as well as coordinated care.While, these may be farfetched (at least in some parts of the world), moving in this direction is the only way forward.

This study specifically analyzes how digital health tools are being used to encourage patients to participate in their healthcare journeys. Patient engagement forms the cornerstone of effective care delivery and various vendor types are operating in this market. This study involves understanding the landscape for patient engagement, and how different vendor types operate in it. The most interesting part about patient engagement is how it applies to every actor of the healthcare ecosystem - the patient of course, the physician/ hospital, pharmaceutical company, medical device vendor, as well as diagnostic companies, and finally the payer. We all know that patient engagement has not evolved equally in all parts of the world. However, it is important to identify the nuances and understand what works and what does not in each of these regions – North America, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Latin America (LATAM). What works, what does not, who are the key players are important to understand. Finally, while patient engagement is a growth opportunity in itself, this study unravels the finer, more actionable opportunities that vendors must tap into in order to be successful. The need of the hour is not just tools for getting closer to the patient and winning their confidence, but also designing effective engagement strategies with all current and future patient characteristics in mind. Addressing the right patient at the right time, assessing individual needs, and then tailoring information to each patient are key goals of not just providers, but also payers, pharmaceutical firms, and med-tech companies. The patient engagement ecosystem is not easy to define, but one thing that is certain is that there is something for every stakeholder.
