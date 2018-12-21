A New Year — A New Business? Here’s How Much Money You’ll Need to Get It Running

But before you quit your day job, it’s important to be realistic about how much starting the business of your dreams will cost. Keep reading to find out more about the best businesses to start in 2019 — and how much you need to start a business .

Do you want the freedom to work on your own schedule and be your own boss in 2019? The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start, and if you’ve thought about starting a business of your own , now might be the time. Your business can build on a skill you already have, or you can learn a new skill that can help you take on a new venture.

Digital Marketing Manager

Cost: $25 per month for a WordPress business account

Digital marketing managers help companies with their digital marketing campaigns to optimize their reach and results.

Digital marketing is a relatively new field, so there’s no formal degree or training required to become an expert. You can take online courses on platforms like Udemy and Coursera to learn everything you need to know about digital marketing, which encompasses content marketing, search engine optimization, paid search, email marketing, web analytics and more.

Once you become an expert, you can reach out to businesses directly to offer your services. Since this is something you can do from home, there are very few overhead costs, though you’ll likely want to invest in your own professional website and a Google Adwords account.

Freelance Writer

Cost: $25 per month for a WordPress business account

Freelance writing is a job you can do from anywhere, so if your 2019 New Year’s resolution is to travel more, this business can help you achieve it. It’s also a job that’s in high demand, and it’s one of the cheapest businesses to start.

The best way to go about starting your freelance writing business is to focus in on an area of expertise, and showcase your writing on a professional website. Once your website is up-and-running with a good amount of writing samples, you can begin pitching yourself to individuals and publications. You can also check job boards for assignment leads.

Dog Sitter

Cost: $275 to become a certified professional pet sitter

A nonfarm animal caretaker is one of the fastest-growing occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so if you love spending time with dogs, this could be an ideal business to start in the new year.

Dog-sitter responsibilities can include feeding, walking and bathing dogs. There is no official qualification required, but you can up your credibility by getting certified with an organization like Pet Sitters International. Its certification exam costs $275. Because this is a job you can do from home, there are no other major costs, though you might want to invest in marketing to advertise your services.

Podcaster

Cost: $38.99 for a Samson Go Mic Portable USB Condenser Microphone

Forty percent of Americans aged 12 and older have listened to a podcast, and 24 percent have listened to one in the past month, according to a 2017 study by Edison Research. If you have a successful podcast you can reach millions of listeners — and also make big bucks through advertising.

To become a podcaster, decide what your area of focus will be, and come up with a catchy name that will intrigue potential subscribers. You should also design a logo, which you can do yourself or hire someone to do. When it comes to recording your podcast, you will need a microphone as well as editing equipment. Once your first episode is ready to go, find a hosting platform such as Libsyn or Podbean, and syndicate the audio files for distribution through iTunes and other platforms.

Personal Trainer

Cost: $299 for the National Strength Professionals Association Certified Personal Trainer six-week course

Becoming a personal trainer can help you improve your own fitness while helping others, so it’s a win-win — and it can help ensure you have a healthy new year. You don’t need any specific education or certification — especially if you are self-employed — but if you do decide to get certified, be sure that the organization you are using is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

The National Strength Professionals Association, for example, offers a six-week certified personal trainer course that goes over all the basics you need to begin training others. Once you’re certified, you can market your services online, or even for free via your own Instagram account.