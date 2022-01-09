🌱 Business Nearing Breaking Point + Voter ID Lawsuit Justices

Happy National Cut Your Energy Costs Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Turning sunny; cooler. High: 45 Low: 23.

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

As we enter into another year in the pandemic, one gym owner is concerned that this may be the breaking point. JoJo Polk, owner of Core Fitness Studio says that this wave of cases has them in a "state of panic." Polk and the Core Fitness team are asking the community to help the business stay open and are even raising money to help save the gym. (CBS17) On Saturday, volunteers braved the below freezing temperatures to administer COVID-19 tests at Southbridge Fellowship Church. The site runs on volunteers and as been able to serve a few thousand cars through the week, (WRAL) NC State students returned to campus this week. In order to return to campus, students and staff must be tested. They will will also test unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff weekly. (CBS17) Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote on Friday that they believe they can be fair and impartial in the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP. With this decision, the case involving voter ID laws will likely begin soon. (Spectrum News 1)

Today in Raleigh:

Kids Night with Cinderella at Hickory Tavern Cary (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Yoga Flow at Terminal 8 (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Transfer Co. Game Night at the Food Hall (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Trivia: Fortnight Brewing Co. Cary (7:30pm-9:30pm), TraLi Irish Pub (8:00pm), Doherty's Irish Pub Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Cut Your Energy Costs Day and since most of us are probably living off of Duke Energy, here's some of their tips to save.

Saving Grace NC is hosting a foster orientation tonight from 5:30pm-7:00pm if you're interested in providing a loving home to pets in need.

Check out some of these Wake County day trip ideas courtesy of WRAL.

