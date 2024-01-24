Business newsletter bottom

In other business news:

One of the top-read business stories this week has been the how-to story from Walker Orenstein on how to get your home ready for electric vehicle charging. Read more.Fourth quarter earnings season is heating up. 3M reported their fourth quarter and year-end results yesterday. Read more.Columnist Laura Yuen's latest column features a Minneapolis startup company that is looking to solve the problems that give parents of school-age children angst every year: summer camp sign-ups. Read more.Locally based Ameriprise Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares report their results after the market today and Xcel Energy reports results tomorrow.

