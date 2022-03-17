Business newsmakers: Arnold named vice president of The Viera Co.

Arnold named vice president of The Viera Co.

The Viera Co. recently named Michael Arnold as its new vice president of land development.

Michael Arnold

Arnold will oversee land development within The Viera Co., working directly under Todd Pokrywa, the company’s president.

Arnold has more than three decades of progressive experience in the project engineering and land development field.

He has an extensive background in the development, design, maintenance, operations and management of public works infrastructure.

Prior to joining The Viera Co., he was with Flatiron Construction Corp. in Texas.

Arnold also was owner/president of M. Arnold & Associates LLC in Kentucky and the vice president of development for Core Communities in Port St. Lucie, overseeing all development activities at the master-planned community of Tradition, Florida.

Arnold earned three bachelor’s degrees: one in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky, one in liberal arts from Kentucky Wesleyan, and another in civil engineering technology from Western Kentucky University.

He and his wife recently relocated to Brevard County from Grapevine, Texas.

“Michael Arnold brings tremendous land development experience to The Viera Co. team as a professional engineer with a strong background in both the public and private sectors, including several years at Tradition, Florida,” Pokrywa said. “We are delighted to have Michael join us at a very pivotal time in the evolution of the master planned community, as we plan and develop the first neighborhoods within the 3,000-plus-acre area west of the newest point of ingress and egress from Viera at Interstate 95 and the Pineda Interchange. Mr. Arnold will also help us to continue key construction activities in the emerging mixed-use hubs of the Pineda Interchange District, Borrows West and the Viera Town Center.”

Wilson to lead diversity task force for chamber

Jamara Wilson recently was appointed the chair of the Melbourne Regional Chamber’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force.

Jamara Wilson

Wilson is a business consultant and public speaker. She owns Tuxedo Impressions and Progressive Cleaning.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force was born out of an identifiable need to create professional equity for all businesses across the Space Coast.

Wilson has partnered with and consulted for national organizations like the NAACP, State Voices, Faith in Public Life, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Ballot Initiative Strategy Center and others.

Wilson was a recent honoree of the Orlando Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award and a 2020 candidate for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year.

She served on the Advisory Board of the Florida Diversity Council; is a board member of 8 Cents in a Jar, Family Promise of Brevard and Melbourne Regional Chamber; and was a recent board member of the Founders Forum.

Quintero honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

Brenda Quintero recently was honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Florida as a 2022 “Big Sister” of the year.

Brenda Quintero

Quintero is a licensed Realtor with the Suntree-based Keller Williams Realty — McKune Team.

Quintero became involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2017, becoming a Big Sister to Riley of Cocoa.

“Riley will continue to grow and develop into a strong woman with Brenda in her life,” said Kristi Marcera, a Big Brothers Big Sisters program manager.

“Riley has overcome many hardships, and know this is thanks to the support and love of Brenda for the past three years."

O’Connor joins WhiteBird law firm

Ryan O’Connor recently joined the WhiteBird PLLC.

Ryan O’Connor

Among the legal issues he specializes in are disputes concerning real estate, business transactions and probate.

He is particularly accomplished in the appellate arena, having served as lead appellate counsel in numerous appeals throughout Florida.

In 2020, Ryan was recognized by Super Lawyers magazine as a “Rising Star” in Florida’s legal community for appellate matters. The “Rising Star” designation is awarded to the top 2.5% of attorneys under the age of 40, as chosen by the attorney’s peers and independent research.

O’Connor graduated with honors from the Florida State University College of Law, where he served on the editorial board of the FSU Law Review and editor for the “Journal of Transnational Law & Policy.”

“As our law firm continues to grow, part of our focus has been dedicated to identifying and adding the highest-quality young legal professionals to our diverse and established practice groups in order to serve the long-term needs of our clients,” said Brad White, a WhiteBird partner and one of the firm’s founders.

WhiteBird has offices in Melbourne and Vero Beach.

For more information on WhiteBird, go to www.whitebirdlaw.com.

