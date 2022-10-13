Business newsmakers: Bartlett to lead architecture team at BRPH in Brevard

Bartlett to lead architecture team at BRPH

BRPH, a nationally ranked architecture, engineering and construction firm, announced the promotion of Rob Bartlett to architectural studio leader for the firm’s headquarters office in Brevard County.

Rob Bartlett

In his new role, Bartlett will lead the local architecture team, providing technical and professional guidance and mentorship, as well as serving as the point of contact for BRPH leadership from other firm disciplines and its eight other U.S. offices, among other duties.

BRPH is headquartered in Palm Shores, just off U.S. 1, north of the Melbourne city limits.

Bartlett is a registered architect with 25 years of experience in public- and private-sector projects.

He joined the firm in 2011, and has since broadened his portfolio with work for several BRPH market sectors, including commercial, aerospace, education and entertainment.

His most recent projects include Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, and Forever Remembered at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, as well as the Dockside Inn and Suites at Universal Orlando Resort, and the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission’s QuickStart Regional Training Center in Savannah, Georgia.

“Rob is an outstanding architect and a natural leader,” said Raul Aviles Jr., president of architecture and engineering for BRPH. “He has earned the respect of our team and our clients, and I am confident he will do an incredible job in leading our Melbourne architecture team, as we continue to grow BRPH.”

Of his new role, Bartlett said, “I am excited to broaden my engagement with the architectural production staff and take part in their professional development, and I look forward to collaborating with firm leadership, including my counterparts in our other offices. I’m optimistic that this will mark the beginning of a great chapter for me and for our Melbourne studio.”

Bartlett is a registered architect in Florida and Georgia. He holds certifications from the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

He earned a master of architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts from The American University.

He has served as member of the board of directors for American Institute of Architects Space Coast since 2018, and acted as chapter president in 2019.

McNamara named Indian River Colony Club dining room manager

Ryan McNamara recently was named dining room manager for Indian River Colony Club, the 55-plus golf community for military veterans in Viera.

Ryan McNamara

McNamara now is responsible for the hiring, training and scheduling of all service staff for the community's private restaurant, in addition to coordinating daily staffing requirements and beverage operations.

McNamara will report to the club manager, and will monitor revenue and labor budgets with an eye toward operational efficiency.

"Ryan is already a hit with our IRCC members," said Thomas Shonkwiler, IRCC manager. "He was chosen over 60 other candidates, which says something about his talent and expertise. We look forward to the fresh ideas he will bring as the head of our dining service team."

McNamara formerly was in the U.S. Army's military police.

He holds a master's degree in business administration.

A resident of New Zealand for much of his life, McNamara worked his way up through several management positions at Auckland's prestigious Remuera Golf Club.

For more information about the restaurant operations at Indian River Colony Club, call Thomas Shonkwiler at 321-255-6050.

For more information about Indian River Colony Club, call 321-255-6000, go to its website at ColonyClub.com or like its Facebook page.

Certified Mortgage Planners add Hankal to staff

Sloane Hankal of Melbourne recently joined Certified Mortgage Planners as a loan partner at the company’s Rockledge office.

Sloane Hankal

Prior to joining the company, Hankal was with Hamilton Home Mortgage, where she was an assistant mortgage loan officer.

She previously worked at Holiday Builders as a licensed new homes sales consultant.

