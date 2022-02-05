Business notebook: Hendrick Hospice medical director named to national committee

Dr. Lauren Templeton, director of Hendrick Hospice Care was the first person to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Dr. Lauren Templeton, medical director at Hendrick Hospice Care, has been selected to serve on the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization's Regulatory Committee, Hendrick Health announced in a recent news release.

The committee monitors federal activity and predicts the impact of regulations on the hospice industry.

Templeton joined Hendrick Hospice eight years ago, and has been a member of NHPCO for that time. Her term on the committee will last two years.

Marcus Wiley to lead 211 Texas A Call for Help

The United Way of Abilene announced in a news release Friday that Marcus Wiley has been named the new director of 211 Texas A Call for Help, which helps to connect residents with community services.

Wiley will be replacing Mary Cooksey, who retired recently after serving in the role for 21 years.

Marcus Wiley.

"We are very happy to have Marcus leading our 211 team," Cathy Ashby, president and CEO of United Way Abilene, said in the release. "His knowledge of both Abilene and the 211 program will greatly benefit the families of the Big Country."

According to the release, Wiley has previous experience with social and community issues such as local government service delivery, crisis response, education and economic development.

"I am eager to engage existing relationships and build new partnerships to problem solve the unmet needs of our community," Wiley said in the release.

