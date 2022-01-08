Business notebook: Texas National Bank names new president/CEO

Mike Fernandez

Texas National Bank, based in Sweetwater, recently announced the promotion of Mike Fernandez to president and CEO, effective Dec. 31.

Former CEO Bill Johnson is moving to the bank's holding company, Mesa Financial Corporation, but will remain board chairman of Texas National Bank.

Fernandez holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana State University and a master of business administration degree from Texas A&M University-San Antonio, where he graduated in 2012, and is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He is currently chair-elect of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the board of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas and the Brazos River Authority.

Bill Johnson

Johnson, a second-generation banker raised in Hamlin, has almost 50 years of banking experience, starting in 1972 as a teller at The Farmers & Merchants National Bank in Hamlin. He and his father, the late W.T. “Dub” Johnson, opened Texas National Bank on May 8, 1995.

