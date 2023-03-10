A new business has opened in Appleton selling pools and hot tubs: The Buzz

Ryan Castonia is the owner of of Fox Valley Pool and Spa located at 520 N. Westhill Boulevard. He is pictured here Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Appleton, Wis.

APPLETON – Ryan Castonia has taken the leap and jumped into the deep end of Appleton's pool of businesses.

Castonia recently opened Fox Valley Pool and Spa at 520 N. Westhill Blvd., offering a range of hot tubs and pools for Wisconsinites looking for a way to stay warm in the winter or cool off in the summer.

The business, which officially opened Feb. 21, sells Sundance hot tubs and aboveground pools from Trévi Pool and Spa and Wilbar Group at a variety of prices. Castonia said his hot tubs range in cost from roughly $6,000 to $25,000 while his pools cost between $6,000 and $12,000, not including installation.

Fox Valley Pool and Spa offers hot tub and pool maintenance, repairs and chemical checks. It also offers hot tub installation and delivery, and Castonia said he partners with a local electrician to provide the relevant electrical work. However, he does not offer pool installation. Instead, he refers customers to Above Ground Professionals, a family-owned pool installation business serving northeastern Wisconsin.

Fox Valley Pool and Spa located at 520 N. Westhill Boulevard Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Appleton, Wis.

Castonia has worked in the hot tub and pool industry for more than 22 years and has been interested in opening his own business for a number of years. He said he attempted to purchase another local pool business from a former employer in 2008 but "the economy had other ideas."

Castonia said opening his own business has allowed him to focus on offering products that meet the expectations he would have as a customer.

"If the product's not premium (or) reputable, I'm just not going to offer it," Castonia said. "If I wouldn't feel comfortable owning that product, I'm not going to sell it to someone else."

Originally, he planned to offer a few different hot tub brands but eventually narrowed down his offerings to just Sundance hot tubs because he was most comfortable with its quality.

In the next 30 to 60 days, Castonia said he plans to expand his business to offer swim spas in his showroom as well.

More information about Fox Valley Pool and Spa can be found online a foxvalleypoolandspa.com or its Facebook page.

