Business of outdoors takes off in New Mexico

Dec. 4—Fly fishing on the San Juan River in the Four Corners.

Skiing steep runs at Taos Ski Valley.

Exploring the Gila Wilderness.

Going below the Earth's surface at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Popular, one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation destinations cover the far reaches of New Mexico.

This week, our cover story is about the economic development that outdoor recreation brings to the state, and what the future of the industry looks like.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis found the outdoor recreation economy accounted for nearly 2% of the New Mexico's GDP, or about $2.4 billion. The total number of jobs grew by 7% to roughly 28,000.

The diversity of the state is reflected in the small business owners who are finding a market using the state's landscape. Horse-riding guides in Edgewood say that business has never been better. Taos Ski Valley is also capitalizing.

Acoma Sky City is a destination, too. Tourists come from all over to hunt and fish.

Advocates for the industry say the state has only begun to harness the economic power of the outdoor industry.

A New Mexico outdoor recreation business alliance pointed to the state's film industry as an example of a possible blueprint for the outdoor industry.

The film industry's boom in New Mexico was driven by a Film Production Tax Credit, which in fiscal year 2023 grew to about $100 million.

There are efforts by the state to spur development in the outdoors economy. There's a pilot grant program for local governments and other organizations to increase marketing efforts, and there's an equity fund that has distributed about $4 million to increase underrepresented youth participation in outdoor recreation.

What I thought was interesting about our cover story was that business owners in the industry had mixed responses when pondering the growth of the industry.

One person said small businesses working in the outdoor recreation space need more local government support. But the chief executive officer of a ski area said that such investments need to be done with balance in order for New Mexico to keep its mystique against rival outdoor destinations.

When it comes to the state's outdoor recreation economy, the most important part is the outdoors. New Mexico is fortunate in that it remains somewhat of a hidden gem.