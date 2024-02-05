Business owner charged with insurance fraud after fire in Rockford

A Rockford business owner has been accused setting his business on fire.

Authorities responded to a fire at Valley Foods Market at 5801 Columbia Parkway on Nov. 6, 2023.

Investigators with the Rockford Fire Department investigated the fire and determined the fire was intentionally started by Thaer Safi, the owner of the business.

Safi is in custody and has been charged with insurance fraud and aggravated arson.

