Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop

A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems.

During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.

“One day, five boys came into my karate studio and challenged me to a fight,” Mowod said. “Having the bus stop in front of our building is ruining the neighborhood. Ruining our businesses, frightening our customers. It’s like having a ghetto in the heart of a wonderfully safe neighborhood community.”

The Squirrel Hill business owner said the bus stop for Taylor Allderdice High School students sits right in front of his business and it’s been a nightmare.

“There can be over 50 kids hanging out, waiting at the bus stop at any given time. Many hang out in front of my building. Last week, the kids broke my large play glass front window of my karate studio. $975 to replace. Every day, they litter and more,” Mowod said.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time police have had to deal with these types of complaints involving disruptive teens in the area.

Last September, a fight that spilled out onto the streets of Murray Avenue ended up with two teens being tased by police.

In October, a 15-year-old Taylor Allderdice High School student was reportedly raped by several students after school, allegedly in the restroom of a nearby restaurant and in an abandoned building near the intersections of Murray and Forward Avenues.

It’s an incident Mowod brought up during Monday night’s meeting, as he says he’s run out of options and needs the school district to make the change now.

Mowod says Pittsburgh Police and the building’s landlord have reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools as well as Port Authority, but that they were told no one has the authority to change the bus stop except for the district. 11 News reached out to the district for comment, but have not heard back yet.

