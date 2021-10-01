Business owner praises cops for 'justice delivered'

Oct. 1—From now on, Ryan Jachimowicz will probably just stick to running a landscaping company and let the cops run down the bad guys.

But after his Southern Curb Appeal business was burglarized twice in one month, Jachimowicz tried to do both Wednesday. He did not get much sleep and he nearly blew the cops' cover at one point.

In the end, Glynn County police say they got the bad guy. And despite staying up till all hours the night before on stakeout, Jachimowicz could not contain his enthusiasm Thursday after watching the cops do their job.

"I've never in my life seen justice delivered so quick, and I've also never seen such a group of officers so happy about doing their jobs," Jachimowicz told The News. "It was really nice seeing these guys catching that dude and preventing him from stealing from other people."

Glynn County police arrested Eric Allen Thomas late Wednesday night and charged him with second degree burglary.

Thomas, 40, remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond. He also was being held for failure to appear in court on a felony, jail records show.

Police said Thursday they suspect Thomas may be responsible for other recent thefts and burglaries.

All Jachimowicz knows is, he is glad the man who allegedly broke into his business on two occasions is behind bars.

When a burglar breached the fence at Southern Curb Appeal on Commercial Drive on Sept. 9, surveillance video captured a two-tone Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck leaving the scene. The only thing missing that time was a gas can and a few other minor items, Jachimowicz said.

Then, a thief hit again before dawn Wednesday, cutting the fence in two places. This time, the locks were cut on a landscape trailer inside. It was cleaned out of several thousand dollars worth of valuable equipment — a pair of commercial grade edgers, two backpack blowers, weed trimmers and more. Everything.

Jachimowicz said a neighboring business owner who happened by managed to get a cell phone photo of the getaway truck: a two-tone Chevrolet Silverado. Police distributed a photo of the truck to all officers on patrol, alerting them to be on the lookout.

After delaying the workday for several hours to scrape together enough tools to get the crew of the ransacked trailer back on the job, Jachimowicz spent the rest of the afternoon steaming.

"I was (angry) all day," he said. "I'm nothing without my guys. When you steal from me, you're stealing from them. We're family. They need those tools to make their livelihood."

He decided to blow off some of that steam by posting photos of the suspected truck on the company's Facebook page. Lo and behold, folks started sending in tips and sightings.

Police acknowledged the benefit of the social media tips in its statement Thursday.

Jachimowicz and his right-hand man, Mitch Morales, followed one Facebook tip to a convenience store at U.S. 341 and Ga. 99, and there was the two-tone Silverado from the photos, he said.

"We said, 'That's the freaking truck,'" he said.

The truck was empty, but Jachimowicz saw a patrol car parked around back in the dark.

"There's a cop right there," he said. "He's actually hiding out with lights off. I go running up to him, flailing my arms. My adrenaline's really going."

The cop rolled down his window, nodded to the Silverado.

"He asked, 'Is that the guy?'" Jachimowicz said. "I said, 'Yeah. That one over there.' He said, 'Good. Now please leave. You're blowing my cover.'"

The officer pulled out moments later, but Jachimowicz stuck around. After being distracted by a panhandler, the two men looked back to see an empty space where the Silverado had been parked. Jachimowicz managed to see its taillights heading down U.S. 341.

He ran toward the road, calling 911 at the same time. As he was trying to explain his emergency to the dispatcher, Jachimowicz saw flashing blue lights descend on the Silverado from all directions.

"It sounded like a race track," he said. "I turned around and all these lights were coming on. They had been stalking this guy all along. Six police cars heading north and six heading south, cutting this guy off."

Police later searched his residence on Thornton Lane and said they recovered several stolen items. Officers texted Jachimiowicz a photo of a blower and a gas can.

"Yep," he texted back, "Those are mine."

He said police then asked him to come to the scene in an attempt to identify other stolen items.

Thomas was not booked until 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

Jachimowicz apologized to a couple of the officers who had been on the case all day and way past the end of their shift, he said.

"They said, 'Don't worry. We love to catch bad guys. We're here for you.'" Jachimowicz said. "And you could see it on their faces. They meant it."

Police said an estimated $1,000 worth of stolen property was recovered from Thomas's residence.

Police suspect Thomas may also be responsible for unreported burglaries and thefts in the area of Old Jesup Road, New Sterling Road and Community Road. Police ask anyone who has been the victim of a theft in these areas to call 912-554-3645.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call 912-554-7845, 912-554-3645 or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333.

As the day dawned Thursday, Jachimowicz was posting a more upbeat message on his company's Facebook page.

"Thank you everyone who replied and had a hand in helping me catch the thief who had been stealing from us," he posted. "I would also like to give a big thanks to all the men and women at the Glynn County Police! The men and women in blue have been so responsive and caring during the entire situation."