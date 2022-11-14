Business owners, merchants association to meet after shooting at Chick-fil-a in northwest Atlanta

A community may finally get the help it asked for after another person was shot and killed at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The murder happened over the weekend at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston has been reporting on the violence in that area for a while and now they might finally see some changes.

Less than two weeks ago, Channel 2 Action News was on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive talking about a shooting outside the Chick-fil-A location and how the neighborhood business association was asking for help. Now that another man is dead, it appears that help could be on its way.

“It’s so bad and so frequent, it’s become the norm,” said Johnny Mims with MLK-Ashby Merchants Association.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed as he was leaving the restaurant. The suspect ran from the scene. Channel 2 Action News was there Saturday and watched police collect evidence.

About two weeks ago, Huddleston was at the location and talked with Mims about the uptick in shootings and car break-ins in the area. Mims said they were trying to get the larger businesses to help them pay for off-duty police to patrol the area.

Now that police are investigating another homicide, Channel 2 Action News has learned a meeting will take place with the big restaurants and stores on the street and the Merchants Association, along with police. Mims believes this is a major step because police can’t do it alone.

“Lets just be honest, they don’t have the resources or the officers to man every street that is having problems in this city, I get that, that’s why we as a community have to step up and help ourselves.”

Sources have told Channel 2 Action News that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been instrumental, working behind the scenes to make everyone sit down at the table and find solutions to fight the rising crime.

