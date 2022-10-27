Business owners react after 61-year-old KFC worker shot, left in critical condition

A 61-year-old worker at an Atlanta KFC is fighting for his life after he was shot outside the fast food restaurant on Wednesday night.

A Channel 2 photographer was on the scene as a flurry of gunshots rang out.

Police say, earlier, two men had an argument outside a KFC restaurant that escalated to gunfire.

The worker was on his break when he was hit by two stray bullets.

The gun battle continued around the corner. Bullets shattered the front windows of K.O. Barber Beauty & More, which was closed at the time.

“I heard something happened around the KFC, and the guys started carrying around in cars, kind of shooting at each other. We have to pick up the pieces. We had nothing to do with this in the neighborhood,” Savir Grant said.

While Channel 2′s Tom Regan was reporting on the shooting, police responded to a call of a body found behind a dumpster less than a block away.

They have not said if they believe the death was connected to the shooting of the restaurant worker.

“Now he’s fighting for his life and I’m just sorry to hear that,” Grant said.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition. His name has not been released.

