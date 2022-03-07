Business People On The Move for March 7, 2022

Communications

Emily Thompson been named news director for WPBF-Channel 25, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach. Thompson began her tenure at WPBF as a producer, was promoted to executive producer in 2001, then named assistant news director in 2019.

Emily Thompson

Medical

West Boca Medical Center has appointed three new members to its 2022-2023 governing board: Health Coverage Solutions President Tim Ahlbum, Boca Raton Synagogue Rabbi Rael Blumenthal and Advanced Pediatrics of Boca Raton physician Dr. Celina Moore. Comprising physicians and community members the board’s responsibilities include oversight for quality patient care, performance improvement initiatives and appointment of the hospital’s medical staff.

Tim Ahlbum

Rabbi Rael Blumenthal

Dr. Celina Moore

Auto sales

West Palm Beach auto dealer Mike Maroone is the recipient of the The American International Automobile Dealers Association's 2022 David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented by the association annually to an industry leader who possesses the same kind of community spirit and devotion to the auto industry as the award's namesake, a late St. Louis auto dealer.

Michael E. Maroone

Culinary

The Butcher & The Bar, a full-service retail butcher shop, premium bar, and dining venue in Boynton Beach, has hired an executive chef, Jesse Steele, and a head butcher, Logan Gates. Steele is a South Florida native with more than 20 years of experience in the area food industry. Gates is a graduate of The Culinary Institute in New York and has eight years of experience as a chef in Philadelphia.

Jesse Steele

Logan Gates

Charity

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County is pleased to announce that Christopher Boccaccio and Lauren McClellan have joined the Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County board of directors. Boccaccio is vice president and counsel at Carrier Global Corp., serving as chief employment counsel. McClellan is a senior project manager with JMorton Planning and Landscape Architecture.

Christopher Boccaccio

Lauren McClellan

Legal

South Florida Business & Wealth has recognized board-certified attorney Peter Sachs, founding partner and chairman emeritus of Boca Raton-based Sachs Sax Caplan, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The magazine's awards honor a nominee's success, growth and professional accomplishments, as well as charitable and civic achievements.

Story continues

Insurance

Independent insurance and risk management firm Century Risk Advisors, headquartered in Boca Raton, has named Jose Gonzalez managing director of Century Benefits, a division of Century Risk Advisors. In this position, Gonzalez will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, leading business growth and retention, and establishing and reinforcing key business and client relationships.

Jose Gonzalez

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Business People On The Move