BUSINESS PEOPLE: Sweet Sparkman Architecture names new partner

Sweet Sparkman Architecture and Interiors, of Sarasota, has promoted Karl C. Bernhard to partner. Mr. Bernhard has been with the firm for over seven years and practiced architecture for over 17 years.

He has been the lead architect on several notable projects including the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial, SOAR Learning Center, Sarasota County Regional Fire Training Academy, Sarasota County Fire Station 8, Venice Fire Station 1 and the Venice City Hall renovation and expansion.

In his new role as a principal at the firm, Bernhard will lead a team of architects in fulfilling the firm’s mission of designing comprehensive and artful places through a collaborative process, transforming ideas into meaningful, memorable environments.

He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, School of Architecture and Design.

PGT Innovations, maker of premium windows, doors and garage doors, has announced several executive promotions that support the company’s strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions.

The promotions, effective Feb. 27, are:

∎ Mike Wothe, to executive vice president of operations.

∎ Debbie LaPinska, to chief customer officer with responsibilities for sales and marketing.

∎ Rachel Evans, to senior vice president of human resources.

∎ Bob Keller, to senior vice president of research & development, product innovation and technology.

∎ Eric Kowalewski, to president of operations – Southeast Region.

∎ Mark Yeandle, to president of operations - Western Region.

