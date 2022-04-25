BUSINESS PEOPLE: Sweet Sparkman hires two more architects

Kuhn

Venkat

Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors of Sarasota has hired two more architects, Richard W. Kuhn and Ram Venkat.

During his 35-year design career, Kuhn has won more than 50 local, state and national AIA awards. Before joining Sweet Sparkman, Kuhn was design director/principal/lead designer at Perkins + Will Architects in Boston and several other prominent design firms.

Kuhn has a Bachelor of Design in Architecture, with honors, from the University of Florida and a Master of Architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Venkat comes to Sweet Sparkman from Ithaca, New York, where he spent eight years as a senior project manager for Cornell University, after previously working for 15 years with several private architectural firms. At Sweet Sparkman, Venkat will serve as a senior project manager.

He earned a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Architecture at the State University of New York, Buffalo, and a Master of Architecture at the University of Minnesota.

Durmaz

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, has promoted Lucky Durmaz to senior vice president, commercial banking officer for ServisFirst Bank Sarasota.

He joined ServisFirst Bank two years ago and has 10 years of retail, commercial and banking experience.

Durmaz moved to the United States from Turkey in 2008 after earning a bachelor’s in business administration and management. In 2015, he relocated to Sarasota with his family.

Carter

Seth Carter has been promoted to product management and innovation manager at JMX Brands, the largest online retailer of Amish furniture and home décor at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

Carter joined JMX Brands in July 2020 as a product category manager for bedroom furniture and previously served as manager of JMX’s Eco Friendly Digs.

Carter will lead the PMI team in increasing competencies in ecommerce, strategic marketing, product management and vendor relationships. He recently relocated from the company’s Sarasota headquarters to its location in LaGrange, Ind., which will allow for more personal contact with Amish vendors.

Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.

CoreSRQ, Inc., a local nonprofit health and wellness organization, has hired Sarasota native Michelle Mitchell as its inaugural CEO.

Mitchell has a business degree from the University of South Florida and has led advertising sales for the media industry for over 30 years.

She started her career with the Herald-Tribune Media Group in 1991, transitioned to a senior leadership role with the Tampa Bay Times for over 10 years and then returned to the Herald-Tribune five years ago to become a regional vice president of advertising & sales.

CoreSRQ is a legacy organization that has served the Sarasota community for more than 70 years. With the unwavering support of the community, new organizational leadership has saved the branches from permanent closure, raised funds to secure the purchase of the facilities and established the framework to allow CoreSRQ to serve the Sarasota community for decades to come.

