Business Q&A: My son's 34 and considering a Roth IRA. What should he know about taxes?

Q. My son is 34 and is considering opening a Roth IRA this year. He is concerned about paying taxes and penalties if he needs any of that cash within the next five years How big a hit would he take if he tapped that account? — Paul in Palm Bay

A. Paul, he is not locked in for five years. There are two prominent “five-year rules” that apply to Roth IRAs, one regarding earnings and the other conversions. I’ll leave the one regarding conversions to another time.

He would only pay taxes on a distribution from the Roth IRA if he takes any of the earnings in the account less than five years from the opening of his first Roth IRA account and prior to age 59½.

Say he makes the maximum $6,500 contribution today, a year from now the account is worth $7,000 and he wants money. When he takes money out of the account, ordering rules dictate the tax treatment.The rules applicable to distributions from a Roth IRA are very different than that of traditional IRAs.

The first $6,500 distributed would be deemed to be his contribution and he can take up to that $6,500 out tax free because the $6,500 contribution was made with after tax dollars. The remaining $500 are the earnings. If he withdraws those earnings before age 59½, they will be taxed and subject to a $50 penalty (10% of $500).

Anytime he makes contributions to the account, those contributions become part of the account that would be distributed first. As contributions, they are not taxable when withdrawn regardless of age. For instance, even after removing the original $6,500, if he adds $7,000 (the 2024 limit) to the account in each of the following three years, performs no conversions of other accounts to the Roth IRA, and makes no other withdrawals, he will have $21,000 ($7,000 X 3) available to distribute tax free at will.

Despite this flexibility, he really should not treat the account like some sort of checking account frequently taking money out and making deposits. That will complicate his tax filing but moreover, to get the most from the account, he should ignore the accessibility and treat the Roth IRA as it was intended to be treated, as a retirement account.

The most value in a Roth comes from accumulating earnings that are never taxed. This value is maximized when money is deposited and left to grow until at least age 59½ when the taxation is eliminated entirely.

Dan Moisand, CFP®, is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association and has been featured as one of America’s top independent fee-only financial planners by at least 10 national financial planning publications. For more info, visit www.moisandfitzgerald.com or call him at 321-253-5400, ext. 101.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Tapping into a Roth IRA: Here's what you should know about taxes