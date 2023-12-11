Business resumes following bomb threat that targeted drag brunch at restaurant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sunday found employees at the MotorKat Restaurant back at work, despite some frightening moments over the weekend.

Someone threatened to blow up the restaurant Saturday during a drag story time event. It and 17 other businesses in the area closed for several hours while investigators searched for a bomb. Takoma Park Police and Montgomery County Police found nothing.

“Everybody seems to have rebounded,” said General Manager Mike Rothman. “Well, you know, a good night’s sleep always helps.”

Main Street Takoma on Sunday called for the community to support the affected businesses throughout the holiday season, which is their busiest time of the year.

“The margins for a lot of these businesses are pretty razor thin and losing really any amount of business can be pretty disheartening,” Rothman said.

Customers filled the restaurant on Sunday to watch football on the television sets.

“I think we need to rally in response to that,” said Courtney Burtraw, a customer. “And show that we’re not going to we’re not going to let fear stop us supporting our communities.”

The bomb threat also forced the cancellation of a second drag story time event. It, according to managers, will be rescheduled.

