Business robbed in Fort Pierce; police need help

FORT PIERCE − Police are asking for help in identifying two men accused of robbing a business Wednesday, making off with an undisclosed amount of money, Fort Pierce police stated.

Police about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday went to the Rainbow Smoke Shop in the 800 block of South 21st Street.

According to police, two masked men went inside, with one brandishing a firearm and demanding money from a worker.

“After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran toward the exit, where the second suspect was waiting at the door,” police stated. “Both suspects then fled the area on foot heading south.”

One assailant was described as about 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and 140 to 150 pounds. He wore a blue beanie, black mask and light blue shirt with a white design in front. The man, who is Black, also had on gray jogging pants and gray Adidas shoes.

The other assailant was about 5-feet-11-inches to 6-feet-1-inch tall and 130 to 140 pounds. The man, who is Black, wore a dark-colored hoodie and dark mask and pants.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-467-6943 or 772-302-4790 or jlove@fppd.org

Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

