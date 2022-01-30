Business Seen: News from Brown & Fortunato, Oceans Behavioral Hospital, Xcel Energy

Brown & Fortunato, P.C. announces attorneys with new board certification

Brown & Fortunato is pleased to announce that two attorneys have earned board certification from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS). According to a news release, Allison L. Davis, shareholder and director in the firm, earned board certification in labor and employment law. Beth Anne Jackson, shareholder and member of the firm’s Health Care Group, earned board certification in health law.

Allison Davis

Davis is a member of Brown & Fortunato’s Labor and Employment and Litigation teams where she represents clients in a wide range of litigation and pre-litigation matters, including employment, non-competition disputes, wage and hour issues, and business disputes. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Young Lawyers Association. Davis received her J.D. in 2008 summa cum laude from Texas Tech School of Law.

Beth Anne Jackson

Jackson has more than 21 years of experience representing healthcare, corporate and nonprofit entities. She routinely advises hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, drug and alcohol treatment centers, physician groups and others with respect to the development and implementation of contracts, transactions and policies and procedures that comply with health care regulations. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Allegheny County Bar Association, and the State Bar of Texas. She earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1996, graduating magna cum laude.



Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo expands outpatient treatment options

Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo announced its expansion with the opening of a new Intensive Outpatient Program. The program allows individuals to manage their behavioral health needs while maintaining their current living arrangements.

According to a news release, the hospital’s clinical team provides ongoing outpatient treatment for a wide variety of behavioral health issues, including schizophrenia, affective disorders, behavioral illnesses that may be related to substance use disorder, as well as less severe but debilitating illnesses such as anxiety disorders and depression.

“Behavioral health is changing, and we have to be ready to meet patients where they are,” said Lloyd Noble, administrator of Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo. “The best treatment setting isn’t always an inpatient hospital and broadening our services to include intensive outpatient care is key to expanding access to care for more people who need it. Texas ranks last in the nation for access to behavioral health care, so we have more work to do. This is a step in the right direction.”

Designed for adults 18 and older, the program provides the following support to patients:

A safe, compassionate environment for healing

Intensive support while living at home

Regular meetings with psychiatrists

Group therapy and individual counseling

Medication management

Education to help patients and family members or caregivers understand a diagnosis and associated symptoms

Assistance identifying warning signs of relapse

Tools to support ongoing symptom management and overall well-being

Recognizing a growing need for behavioral health care in Potter County, Oceans Healthcare opened its Amarillo location at 7501 Wallace Blvd. in 2020. The hospital also offers inpatient behavioral health treatment options for individuals 40 and older. For more information, visit oceansamarillo.com. For admissions criteria or referrals, please call (806) 310-2205.

Xcel Energy announces new Chief Human Resources Officer

Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s Chairman, president and CEO, today announced that Patricia Correa will join the company on Feb. 1 as the new chief human resources officer (CHRO). Correa will replace Darla Figoli, the company’s current executive vice president and CHRO whose last day is March 1.

“Patricia brings strong expertise with building high-performing teams, talent management and culture strategy,” said Frenzel. “With her deep experience and leadership, Patricia is uniquely qualified to help drive the talent strategies and workplace culture that continues to position us as an innovative, customer-centric, inclusive industry leader.”

“I am pleased to be joining Xcel Energy and supporting the company’s ambitious and exciting future,” said Correa. “I look forward to leading the effort to foster an innovative culture, attract and retain top talent and accelerate our progress on diversity and inclusion to build a workforce that reflects our communities.”

Nationwide Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 fundraiser benefits American Tinnitus Association

On Monday, Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA), according to a news release. To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.

In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

Xcel Energy honored again as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

MINNEAPOLIS – For the sixth year in a row, Xcel Energy has been honored as a best place to work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality, according to a news release.

The Minneapolis-based company again earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). “As a company, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all our employees feel welcome and supported,” said Bob Frenzel, Chairman, president and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized again by The Human Rights Campaign for our efforts in advancing LGBTQ+ workplace equality.”

Xcel Energy has been included in the Corporate Equality Index for 19 years and joins more than 840 businesses to earn a perfect score in 2022. This number of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” designees is up nearly 10 percent from 767 last year. The first index, released in 2002, had 13 top-rated companies.

Xcel Energy achieved a 100% equality rating on CEI’s index based on several factors, including non-discrimination policies across all business areas, offering equitable benefits to LGBTQ employees and their families and maintaining an inclusive culture that supports corporate social responsibility.

