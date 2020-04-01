Business Technology Partners Acquires MassDeploy -- Bringing Enterprise-Level IT Automation to All

How BTP's expedited acquisition of game-changing technology will benefit healthcare organizations nationwide in the weeks to come.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Technology Partners ("BTP"), a premier IT consulting company and managed IT services firm, today announced the acquisition of MassDeploy, LLC, an automation system for software deployment and compliance on Microsoft Windows networks. The addition of MassDeploy enables managed IT & IT security service providers (MSPs and MSSPs) to easily keep customer endpoints in compliance with established security protocols and organizational standards. The new service will free IT professionals to focus on day-to-day help desk operations, network security, collaboration, and workforce productivity.

"After seeing the impact of COVID-19, we understood it was crucial to expedite this acquisition," said Joshua Aaron, President of BTP. "Armed with MassDeploy, we can rapidly spin up new servers and build new PCs while ensuring that critical apps and services running on Windows always work properly. This is mission-critical for healthcare and the many businesses forced into working from home by the coronavirus pandemic."

With the MassDeploy Portal, BTP is quickly scaling its industry-leading patch management service to healthcare organizations bracing for the rapid influx of COVID-19 patients. MassDeploy eliminates the need for hiring a large team of packaging engineers and relying on complex manual processes. It enables faster WFH transitions by automating development activities and layering on top of application management suites and popular ITSM tools. Unlike traditional image deployments, MassDeploy builds reliable and consistent servers and PCs through logic-driven, clean installations of Windows OS, drivers, language packs, and applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sean Maloney, Founder of MassDeploy, has joined the BTP leadership team as the SVP of Automation Technology. "We couldn't be more pleased to add Sean to our team of senior technologists," said Aaron. "We share a common goal to help companies be more efficient by adding automation to their IT infrastructure."

About Business Technology Partners

Founded in 1997, BTP is a technology consulting firm delivering tailored solutions that leverage a broad array of expertise in IT infrastructure and applications, network management, technology maintenance, telecommunications, audiovisual, and security systems. BTP's technology practice areas help organizations with design/build projects, relocations, technology upgrades, and corporate consolidations. For more information, visit www.btp.net .

About MassDeploy

MassDeploy is an innovative firm based in Shasta Lake, CA, providing secure IT engineering, managed software deployment services, and automation technology. MassDeploy is the creator of the MassDeploy Portal, a multi-threaded, high-performance software deployment automation utility for Microsoft Windows enterprises. For more information, visit www.massdeploy.com.

