Business Tips from SCORE: 6 steps to improved employee morale - and a healthier business

Employee morale is a key indicator of the health of your company.

Your employees’ motivation and participation are the foundation on which your success rests, so there’s hardly anything more important than to make sure they’re feeling good. Consistently monitoring employee morale through established feedback channels is an essential element of good management in today’s business environment.

But what do you do if the feedback you receive is less than stellar? As they say, knowing is half the battle. The other half, of course, is taking action.

Here are six actions you can take to boost morale when it’s flagging.

Prioritize your employees’ work-life balance.

Employees who feel that work is taking over their lives are apt to be unhappy, but they are less than likely to complain to the boss about it for fear of looking insufficiently dedicated.

That’s why the first place to look for the cause of tanking morale is your employees’ ability to balance their work and their lives. Are your employees working late, emailing at all hours and showing signs of being overwhelmed? Do the ones who have asked for flexible schedules have them? Is remote work an option for some or all? Put yourself in your employee’s shoes and think about whether their lives might be a little too work-focused for their own good.

Then make changes to correct the imbalance.

Cultivate two-way trust.

Employees feel valued when they trust their leaders and when they perceive that leaders trust them.

This is not a state of affairs that just arises on its own — two-way trust has to be cultivated as part of your company culture. To help them trust leadership, create an ethos of transparency by sharing how important decisions are made and the standards that are used to set policies that affect them. Then show them they are trusted by, well … trusting them. Take the attitude that you won’t look over their shoulders as long as they’re getting their work done well and on time.

Proactively build relationships with your workers.

Some business leaders may think saying “my door is always open” is enough to make employees feel their voices are valued. But think of that as the bare minimum you should do — a place to start.

After leadership has made sure their employees know they can always come to them with questions and concerns, find ways to reach out to build a relationship with them and cultivate a deep sense of rapport and trust. There are many ways of doing this, some formal, some casual. However one goes about it, the goal is to identify developing problems before someone even has to knock on that always-open door.

Support employee participation in workplace culture.

Employees that are active participants in shaping their workplaces tend to feel more connected and engaged with the company and invested in their jobs.

One way to tap into this dynamic is to encourage and support employee-led initiatives. These can take a wide variety of shapes, from brown bag-lunch presentations to charity fundraising efforts to ongoing foreign-language clubs. Allowing workers to participate in employee-led ventures during work hours makes it official that you value these efforts to make the workplace more enriching for everyone.

Recognize and pay people more.

People love to receive appreciation and recognition for their hard work. In fact, some studies indicate that plaudits, praise and non-monetary awards are even more motivating to employees than pay raises and bonuses.

Of course, pay raises and bonuses can certainly help boost morale, as well, especially if leadership perceives that workers feel underpaid.

Whichever combination of recognition and pay you choose to boost morale, approach this endeavor in a spirit of joy and generosity.

Don’t ignore the small gestures.

It may come as SWAG, non-monetary recognition or educational resources. Small gestures go a long way in showing appreciation when exceeding expectations.

It might be an employee of the month title, it might be sharing a book or two hours of meditation or mindfulness activities. It might be so small a gesture as a handwritten “thank you” card for a job well done that leads to taking one additional step forward in building a healthy business culture.

These six tips are just the beginning of assuring that you have a motivated, engaged and participating team that yields greater productivity, profitability and gold-medal customer service.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. www.score.org/capecod, capecodscore@scorevounteer.org, 508-775-4884. Source: ASK SCORE, 2021-2022. www.score.org, 5 Proven Methods of Boosting Employee Morale, Alaire Zulkey, 3/17/22, Slack Technologies, a Salesforce company.

