Business Tips from SCORE: BMC is a great organizational tool for start-ups, existing businesses

Marc L. Goldberg
·4 min read

Of all of the start-up tools out there, the Business Model Canvas (www.strategyzer.com) is one of the most well-known and relied-upon to help entrepreneurs transform an idea into an organized strategy and an actionable business plan. The Business Model Canvas gives entrepreneurs a wide snapshot of all aspects of their business — everything from the value proposition and customer segments to operations and the financials.

The tool itself, however, is no more complex than a series of nine boxes representing business segments drawn across one sheet of paper. A large part of its effectiveness is in its simplicity. The exercise forces owners to stay focused and concise as they map out their business according to each of the boxes to hone in on their business strategy and plan.

Marc Goldberg, honorary board member of the Cape &amp; Islands Veterans Outreach Center (nonprofit notes)
Marc Goldberg, honorary board member of the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (nonprofit notes)

A Business Model Canvas lets you put your entire business down on paper and assess your strategy, planning gaps and exposure to risk. According to Mark Lowenstein, SCORE mentor and business development expert, the Business Model Canvas can help entrepreneurs address specific risks and acquire more information about competitors, costs, customer segments or a market niche.

“This tool sets an overarching framework for developing a business strategy, a detailed business plan, and/or a prioritized action plan," he said.

Nowhere to live: Cape's small business owners say labor, housing, services are needed

When planning your start-up, go through your own Business Model Canvas exercise and integrate your completed canvas into your business plan. If your business is already operating, going through the exercise is just as valuable. You’ll have the opportunity to assess your business plan using actual data and refine your strategy to get closer to your goals. The nine boxes include:

Value Proposition: What core problem does your business solve? What benefits does your business deliver? And, what products or services will you offer to meet the needs of your customers?

Customer Segments: Who will your business serve? Will you serve a single customer type or multiple customer segments? Which customers are the most critical for your business’ success?

Father's Day eats: Where to take Dad for barbecue, burgers, brew or a lobster roll on Cape Cod

Sales Channels: Through what means will you reach your targeted customers and deliver your products and services to them? Which will be the most cost-effective? How are your sales channels integrated?

Customer Relationships: What types of relationships will you forge with your customers? What are the relationship expectations from each customer segment?.

Key Activities: What are the most important activities you must engage in to fulfill your value proposition, to secure distribution channels, to create and strengthen customer relationships, to optimize revenue streams, and more?

Business Tips from SCORE: Time is a business manager's biggest competitor

Key Partners: Who are the buyers and suppliers you need to form relationships with? What other alliances will help you accomplish core business activities and fulfill your value proposition to customers?.

Key Resources: What resources do you need to create value for your customers and sustain your business?

Cost Structure: What are all of the costs that you’ll incur while operating your business? There are two primary types of cost structures: value-driven and cost-driven. A part of this block is determining which structure makes the most sense for your business and factoring that into your cost strategy.

Long wait: Patients are waiting for days in Cape Cod ERs for behavioral health care. Here's why.

Revenue Stream: How will you charge for our product or service? What are customers willing to spend? And, how much will each revenue stream contribute to your overall annual revenue?

Whether you’re a new business owner crafting a business plan for the first time or an owner looking to address planning gaps in a current business, going through the Business Model Canvas process is a valuable exercise. It is even more valuable if you can access a SCORE Mentor as an accountability partner to guide you through the process and help fill in the planning gaps.

If you want a template to apply the Business Model Canvas to your business, contact Marc.Goldberg@scorevolunteer.org.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor. SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. www.capecod.score.org, capecodscore@verizon.net or 508-740-4820.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Tips from SCORE: Business Model Canvas a great for financial success

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Phil Mickelson departs U.S. Open, what will become of his major future?

    Phil Mickelson wrapped up his U.S. Open on Friday, but it might have more finality than that.

  • The Real Cost of Costco’s Giant Rotisserie Chickens

    Costco’s hefty rotisserie chickens are the stuff of legend. They’re the professional wrestlers of the rotisserie chicken community, with crispy golden skin and some serious girth. They’re big boys. But now, a lawsuit claims that Costco is in violation of several livestock welfare laws by breeding chickens that “unnaturally” grow too fast. The boys... are simply too big.

  • Gas Price Relief In Sight As Crude Oil Tumbles On Recession Fears, Pump Prices Fall Below $5 A Gallon

    "Based on markets at this moment-- they can and do change -- the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75/gal in the weeks ahead unless trends shift," said Patrick De Haan at Gasbuddy.com.

  • An unemployed California gas station manager who was fired after mistakenly setting prices at 69 cents is trying to pay back $20,000 in losses to his former bosses

    A California gas station manager was fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents. The former manager is trying to pay back his employer $20,000.

  • Elon Musk Faces $258 Billion Lawsuit Over Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

    Infamous internet clown and horrible SNL host Elon Musk and his two large companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are facing a ludicrously large $258 billion lawsuit over…uh…Dogecoin. As I’ve said before, 2022 is just a wild year of headlines.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ host sues dozens of groups over false CBD endorsement ads in Florida court

    This co-star of “Beaches” and part-time “Jeopardy!” host is fed-up with dozens of mysterious websites and online marketers that have been using her name and image to suggest she’s marketing a line of their CBD products.

  • Venezuelan oil exports to Europe set to resume after two years -document, sources

    (Reuters) -A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Italy's Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday. The U.S. State Department sent letters to Eni and Spain's Repsol in May authorizing them to resume taking Venezuelan crude as a way to settle billions of dollars of unpaid debt and dividends owed by the OPEC-member nation. A second tanker chartered by Eni, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pantanassa, is currently navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), and take it to Europe, according to the Eikon data and a shipping document seen by Reuters.

  • Musk sued over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    STORY: No stranger to being sued, Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit, this one for $258 billion - not by an investor in Tesla, or even Twitter - but by an investor in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, his electric car company and his space tourism company SpaceX of running a pyramid scheme, touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.The complaint alleges that Musk was aware that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted it to profit from its trading, and that he "used his pedestal as World's Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement."Tesla, SpaceX and a lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what specific evidence his client has or expects to have that proves Dogecoin is worthless and that Musk ran a pyramid scheme. Johnson is seeking $86 billion in damages, representing the decline in Dogecoin's market value since May 2021, and wants it tripled. He also wants to block Musk and his companies from promoting Dogecoin, and for a judge to declare that trading Dogecoin is gambling under federal and New York law. Over the last two years, Musk has tweeted often about Dogecoin, including an April 2021 post that said "SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon."The complaint said Dogecoin's selloff began around the time Musk hosted "Saturday Night Live" on May 8 of 2021 and, playing a fictitious financial expert on a "Weekend Update" segment, called Dogecoin "a hustle." As of Thursday, Dogecoin traded at about 6 cents, down from its May 2021 peak of about 74 cents, which amounts to a more than 90% decline in value.

  • Shuttered Milwaukee Journal Sentinel plant listed for sale

    The former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel printing plant, which closed in May, has been listed at a price of $26.2 million and is being marketed as an industrial distribution facility.

  • NJ employers: What do we have to do to get you back in the office?

    Jersey Shore employers prepare for a future where working-from-home is here to stay. But here's a cool new office in case you change your mind.

  • Amazon is worried about running out of people to hire

    Amazon, the world’s second-largest private employer after Walmart, is worried that it will run out of available US warehouse labor by 2024, according to internal research obtained by Recode. “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the US network by 2024,” the unidentified authors of the research note wrote. Quartz has not been able to independently verify the contents of this document, reportedly published in 2021; Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Congo Miner Threatens to Seize Giant Cobalt Project From Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicA shareholder dispute over one of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt mines is heating up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after state m

  • String of fuel thefts continue as Florida thieves steal 1,093 gallons of diesel by pumping it into hidden tanks in their truck beds

    Experts have warned skyrocketing prices may cause a rise in fuel-theft rings. Over the past year, diesel prices have surged over 76%.

  • A Tesla investor is suing Elon Musk and Tesla's board, accusing the company of discrimination and creating a toxic work culture

    A Tesla investor has issued a lawsuit against the company's board, accusing the carmaker of creating a toxic workplace culture.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have a Rough Friday Session Again

    Natural gas markets tried to rally at the open on Friday but gave up the gain as it looks like natural gas is getting ready to roll over again.

  • 4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

    Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota don't want tax credits for EV buyers to end once a company makes 200,000 sales, now that they're spending big on EV production.

  • China's US$1.5 trillion opportunity: private pension scheme entices Fidelity, Manulife, Invesco, Hong Kong asset managers

    David Li, a mid-level executive at a wealth-management firm in Guangdong, knows he cannot rely on his basic government pension, or even on his extra personal investment in retirement insurance, to maintain his standard of living after retirement. "I feel anxious when talking about retirement," said the 43-year-old, who worries his pension and insurance might not keep up with inflation. However, a new option for Li arrived in late April when the Chinese government pushed out a new framework to ex

  • Dominion's 2020 election lawsuit against Newsmax to move forward, judge rules

    As the Jan. 6 committee continues to lay out its evidence surrounding the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge on Thursday ruled that a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion -- a voting machine company at the heart of a number of "Big Lie" conspiracy theories -- against far-right news outlet Newsmax is allowed to proceed. Judge Eric M. Davis denied Newsmax's motion to dismiss the $1.6 billion civil suit. In the original complaint filed in August, Dominion said Newsmax "helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote."

  • Court Denies Newsmax Motion To Dismiss Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

    "Newsmax either knew its statements about Dominion’s role in the election fraud were false or had a high degree of awareness that they were false," a judge wrote.