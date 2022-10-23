Business tips from SCORE: How to create a winning retail marketing strategy

You have a dream: Open a retail store that specializes in unique merchandise where buyers cannot possibly ignore the offerings. But, unless they know you exist and your offerings satisfy their needs, wants and desires there is no business. An actionable plan in the form of a retail marketing strategy is designed to attract and retain customers. Like most plans, it has to be a living document that is regularly reviewed and updated as the business environment changes.

What are some ingredients in a retail marketing strategy you can employ today to generate sales now and in the future?

Marc L. Goldberg

We know that one of the rules of retail marketing is: location, location, location. However, regardless of a retailer’s location, developing curb appeal is important so that passersby will see your name, logo and message you are delivering. Having a tidy, appealing, freshly painted store with frequently washed windows will attract potential buyers to your storefront. What you do doesn’t have to be expensive, but it needs to communicate that you care.

Your window displays attract buyers' eyes. When you have a heavily trafficked location, you still need to create appealing window displays. Having a theme during holidays connects to buying needs. Using a color palate that is eye-catching as well as organizing the display so that it appears visually interesting attracts busy buyers.

Housing: Can accessory apartments help solve Cape Cod's housing crisis? Here's what you should know

Signage complements the design and layout of external window displays. Outside signage can be viewed not only by walkers but customers driving by or even pedestrians across the street. Meaghan Brophy reports that studies have shown that 80% of customers would shop at a new store with an inviting exterior versus one without. Connected directly to having outdoor signage is having adequate lighting so that you have well-lit entryways and sidewalks. Lights also highlight the signage.

Story continues

When a buyer enters your retail space they need to see an organized environment that utilizes the space efficiently. Having internal signage leading buyers to specific areas within the store makes shopping easier. Having the Point of Sale (POS) area thought out so that merchandise that might be “impulse” purchases are offered at the checkout area. If you rotate your merchandise seasonally, then give “clues” to buyers where they can find those featured items. Some of your products drive traffic, so place them so buyers can see other offerings en route to the high-trafficked products. You also might give space at the entryway (about 3 feet) so that buyers can view the entire inside environment rather than having to wander to find things, which many times leads to frustration and early departure.

Election 2022: State election is coming up. Everything you need about voting this fall

Make your POS a revenue stream. Many times buyers will add to their purchases low-dollar value items that are positioned where buyers wait to check out. Many retailers place merchandise that is complementary to their mainstream products so that buyers can make last-minute impulse purchases. That area can be a revenue stream with little effort other than creative positioning.

What buyers want more than anything is ease of purchase. This means a well-laid-out space that is well-lit, has good signage and a comfortable physical environment. Temperature control, background music, and available staff all add to a positive buying climate. Don’t forget Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, by making your space handicap accessible and friendly.

Offshore Wind: Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable

Engagement is the first step. Using social and traditional media to acquaint buyers with your enterprise is the first step. When creating social media posts make sure you invite buyers to follow you to keep the conversation going. Create incentives for those buyers that follow you and give you reviews. Incentives don’t have to be expensive so long as it says, "Thank You". One activity that many retailers miss is welcoming a prospective buyer to your location, which starts the person-to-person engagement.

Invest in a website that is search engine optimized. SEO creates an environment that positions you favorably when potential buyers are searching for you online. Do a keyword analysis so you know what words buyers use to find you and make sure your copy leads to optimization. Make sure that Google My Business, which is now Google Business Profile, is maintained and current. Ask customers to write reviews so that new prospects can understand why they should do business with you. Remember your website is your actual front door since that is where most buyers start the process of understanding how you satisfy their needs, wants and desires.

Business: What challenges are ahead for aging Cape Cod cranberry industry?

Create a connection strategy. When buyers feel taken for granted, they look for a new source. When a purchase is made regardless of the value, create a system to stay connected. You can make them feel good on their birthday, advise them of promotions that might interest them, or just keep them up-to-date with what’s new at your location.

Retailing is no easy business. Having a plan with strategies and tactics will aid you in overcoming the constant challenges that a constantly changing economic environment creates.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. www.capecod.score.org, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Source: Meaghan Brophy, "11 Retail Marketing Strategies that Drive Sales", 9/6/21.Fit Small Business.

Get the Cape Cod news that matters delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free newsletters.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Retail marketing strategies create customer loyalty, lures new buyers