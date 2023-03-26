Business Tips from SCORE: Great board chairs are key to effect boards

Almost all nonprofits begin with a founder who becomes the inaugural chair with a founding board of friends and family who have an affinity for the mission of the organization and the founder. As the organization grows and matures, nonprofits transform themselves into an operational board and then into a strategic board. Joan Garry, author of Guide to Nonprofit Leadership offers some guidance on what makes a nonprofit chair effective in leading their organizations.

Want the job? Some Chairs are thrust into the job due to a succession planning vacuum in their organizations. Some get the role just by being part of an executive committee and “you’re next”. In order to be an engaged leader you have to want the job and want all the pros and cons that come with it. Wanting it provides a buffer zone to weather all the issues that board chairs face.

Be positive. Be a glass-half-full leader. When you can see the positive in almost everything you experience in leading your nonprofit you are able to navigate the bumps and pitfalls all organizations experience. That doesn’t mean you fail to assess the positives and negatives of situations. If you approach all the major and minor issues with the attitude that all will work itself out you are able to keep your ship moving forward.

Be mission-centric. As the leader of an organization having a belief in the mission is first and foremost required to lead, manage, recruit, retain and execute volunteers to address the mission of the organization. Belief and visibly demonstrating why the organization exists are mandatory for organizational effectiveness.

Demonstrates appreciation. Saying “thank you” is not always enough. Showing appreciation can be accomplished with tangible and nontangible techniques. Showing that you, as the leader, appreciate the contributions of board members and volunteers furthers their commitment and loyalty to the organization. When they feel valued, they engage more in the life of the organization. Along with appreciation, Barry recommends a healthy dose of empathy is important for leaders to demonstrate. Life gets in the way of volunteering and that’s what all board members are, so demonstrating your understanding of their issues goes a long way to keeping them connected to the organization’s mission.

Embrace life-long learning. Leaders understand that everyone is on a journey that is constantly changing and growing. Creating a culture of life-long learning enables your board members and volunteers to get to the next step in performance by helping them learn and grow.

If the majority of your board lacks an in-depth understanding of organizational finances, then recruiting a board member with a financial/accounting background is in order. They can teach your board what the numbers mean to effective, efficient and productive organizational management.

Is Patient. Effective chairs are passionate about the mission and about their work to achieve the mission. However their behavior, according to Stanislav Shekshnia, needs to be tempered by the fact that most of the activities of the organization are driven by volunteers with a small paid/professional staff. The CEO or executive director is responsible for the staff. The leadership of effective board chairs is not principally for the organization, but for the board.

Promotes collaboration. Nonprofits are not just chairs and executive directors alone. It is a team activity. It is an entire board and organization team that accomplishes a nonprofit’s mission. Everyone has something to contribute. The chair’s role is to identify those skills and interests and to harness those resources so that all the elements of the organization are working as a unified whole. Garry relates the role of the board chair as the conductor of an orchestra, bringing all the elements together so all the individual parts of the score are heard and seen as one. Jung Ho Pak, Artistic Director of the Cape Symphony also relates leadership to the conductor through which the energy of the organization/orchestra flows. Many chairs try to build teams out of their boards, but it is building collaboration to solve strategic issues facing the board and the organization that is the task of the chair.

Managing the Pre-work. Many chairs see their roles as organizing and managing effective board meetings. Period. But so much of what is accomplished at the board meeting is the result of the effectiveness of the preparation that precedes the meeting. Not only preparing the agenda, but the board package with materials that will be used as the basis of discussion creates a productive event.

Uses the committee structure. Effective chairs realize that the work of the board is only eased when a committee structure is put in place. Key committees, such as Outreach Marketing, Development and Governance can be created with board members chairing and members of the organization in support as committee members. It broadens the base from which the work of the board can be undertaken. Manfred Van der Merwe (Harvard Business Review) relates that three-quarters of the work of his board is undertaken at the committee level. Most of all having well-functioning committees avoids board member burnout since the work is divided among many hands.

Understands recruiting and retention. Jim Collins, a management consultant once observed it is not so important to get people on the bus (board), but to get the right people in the right seats on the bus. As a board chair the role is to assess what skills are needed for the board to function efficiently and effectively. Having an effective onboarding system and creating a culture of inclusion generates retention. Then use the entire board to help locate and recruit new members

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod and the Islands – www.capecod.score.org. Sourced: Joan Garry, Guide to Nonprofit Leadership & The Great Board Chair Checklist. How to be a Good Board Chair, Stanislav Shekshnia, HBR, March-April 2018.

