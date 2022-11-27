Business Tips from SCORE: Recession-proofing your small business

Marc L. Goldberg
·5 min read

If you can determine there is going to be a recession in our future, you have a better crystal ball than most. If you are concerned about how you will weather another “disaster” after the COVID pandemic, you are not alone. The majority of small business owners, according to a June 2022 Goldman Sachs survey, fear a looming recession.

As a small business owner annual, seasonal or strategic planning should be a part of an enterprise’s normal activity so you can pivot and readjust as the economic environment in which you operate changes. Having a recession plan will allow you to navigate the variety of challenges you will face in a down-turned market. There are some fundamentals you might address.

Marc Goldberg, Certified Mentor,&nbsp; SCORE Cape Cod &amp; the Islands
Marc Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands

Focus on cash. The number one reason small businesses fail is they run out of cash. It is the lifeblood of every business. First, take a hard look at your expenses: Do your suppliers have pricing options that might conserve your cash? Are there other suppliers who might offer better buying terms? Are there services or products at a lower tier (price-wise) that will serve your needs just as well? Can you consolidate any outstanding debt?

You also might check in with your budget and adapt to meet the changes impacting your business. Give yourself some wiggle room by overestimating your expenses. And, on the other side of the equation, tighten up your receivables process. Send invoices in a timely manner. If offering credit, on the 29th day reach out if payment is not in hand. Offer discounts for early payment to keep cash flowing.

'I found great economic prosperity': Immigrants come to Cape for opportunity, better life

Keep marketing. Most individuals who launch a small business think that marketing is only for building awareness in the beginning. The role of marketing is to direct customers with problems for which you have solutions to come to you, keep coming to you and will tell others about you to provide them with solutions. It is even more important when the business climate tightens to assure that current clients keep the connection and new customers find you.

Make sure your marketing investments are tied to your revenue, which means a flexible budget.  Explore low-cost, high-impact tools such as improving the impact and retention of visitors to your website.  And, have a system of measurement to determine what is working and what is not. For years we had a one-third-page ad in a trade show industry publication. We would always ask new callers how they found out about us. When the big market downturn happened in 2008 our trade show and event marketing business looked at how we were marketing ourselves. Not enough potential customers were reaching out to us from our industry magazine ads, which were very expensive. We chose to pivot by investing in an upgrade of our website since most of our new customers were coming from, first, referrals and, second, via a web search.

Cape Cod 'Shark Tank':Eight Cape businesses SCORE in 'Pitch-to-Grow' contest

Keep customer service a high priority. The relationship with customers is in the same column of importance to a small business as cash management. Blake Morgan's studies have shown that 94% of customers that have a very good experience will recommend and purchase more than those that don’t. Know what defines a very good experience then train the staff, measure their execution and repeat those engagements as the market gets tighter.

Consistency is the basis of a very good experience.  If you look at comments about local restaurants and they say, “consistently good food and service,” you know these customers are performing the maximum compliment for that business by recommending it to others.

David Troutman, co-owner of Scargo Café in Dennis advises not to forget that connecting in the post-sale period is critical to remain top of mind (TOMA) with valued customers. TOMA is what brings a customer back to the restaurant that gives consistency in their food, service and overall experience. What is the first venue that comes to mind when thinking about dining out? The restaurant that was consistent. Loyalty programs that are proactive help create TOMA. Those that provide a dining discount on one’s birthday. The one that accumulates points for meals that leads to discounts or other benefits. Or just a “thank you” note for dining with us.

Balancing act:Cold wind blows on proposed offshore cable landing at Dowses Beach

Expand your revenue streams. When you can create additional streams of income or revenue you are less impacted by the downturn in the economy. Most small businesses, especially on the Cape and Islands sell their goods and services locally. Look beyond the boundaries of our locale by considering e-commerce. Go digital. Your Cape and Islands branded merchandise might have appeal to buyers who recently vacationed but didn’t take home a sweatshirt, T-shirt or hat. Many visitors missed purchasing their Cape Cloth Bodhi Hat while visiting the Cape, but they can go online to buy one for a holiday gift after returning home. This is a good example of multiple streams that protect Cape Cloth.

Your note cards that have images of the beaches are perfect for online holiday gifts to visitors to our shores.  Hartford Insurance’s Small Biz Ahead newsletter advises even plumbers can go online by providing videos on do-it-yourself fixes that are common residential plumbing issues. Videos can drive traffic to your front door.

Commercial real estate:Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis to be sold

Lastly, take advantage of tech to streamline your business operations. Making a small business more productive is easier today with available tech tools. These tools save money and create measurement tools so owners can see issues that need addressing before they become problems. Moving from manual to digital accounting software aids in cash management, expense identification and changes that affect the bottom line.

All of these actions can be taken pre-recession to be prepared for any downturn in the market. We don’t know what lies ahead but as Winston Churchill is famous for advising, “those that fail to plan, plan to fail.” As an Eagle Scout I have never forgotten, “Be Prepared."

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands.  Source:  Small Biz Ahead, Hartford Insurance Co.  For FREE and Confidential Mentoring visit: www.capecod.score.org, call at 508-775-4884 or email us at capecodscore@verizon.net.

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news.  Download our free app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Here are some steps to take to recession-proof your small business

Recommended Stories

  • Company fires 2,700 workers while they were sleeping days before Thanksgiving

    Workers at Mississippi-based furniture company received text saying they were terminated right before midnight on 21 November

  • Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

    After nearly a century, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become synonymous with entertainment. Disney has evolved and changed with the times, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its successful foray into the streaming-video market. Disney+ has gone from a budding start-up to an industry powerhouse in just three short years, boasting more than 164 million subscribers worldwide.

  • A man won the legal right to not be 'fun' at work after refusing to embrace 'excessive alcoholism' and 'promiscuity'

    A worker was wrongfully fired for not following his company's "fun" values that included "excessive alcoholism" and "promiscuity," a French court ruled.

  • You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

    The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...

  • Investors Have Lost Faith in Crypto Exchanges. JPMorgan Sees an Opportunity.

    A string of crypto business failures has stranded millions of dollars in customer funds this year, underscoring the level of trust needed for crypto custody.

  • Parents of ex-Stanford goalie Katie Meyer sue university for wrongful death

    The parents of Katie Meyer, the former Stanford soccer goalkeeper who killed herself in February, have sued the university for wrongful death.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayThe reprieve followed the resumption of talks by Ve

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • More Northern California victims who lost homes in Mill Fire sue lumber mill owner

    It is at least the fourth lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products in connection with the September fire.

  • Want More Retirement Income? Here's One Investment Worth Holding

    Retiring on Social Security alone is generally a bad idea. Because Social Security is facing a financial shortfall, seniors might have to deal with benefit cuts if lawmakers don't find a way to pump more revenue into the program. Now there are different assets you can invest in to generate retirement income.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsAt N

  • Biden administration encourages supporting Black businesses this Small Business Saturday

    To the delight of consumers eager to save this holiday season, there are many bargains and a lot of shiny […] The post Biden administration encourages supporting Black businesses this Small Business Saturday appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Do You Know All 4 of These Social Security Secrets?

    If you want to get bigger Social Security checks when you retire, it's important to know everything you can about the federal-government program. Unfortunately, it can be tough to get the information you need, and many people are still in the dark when it comes to key aspects of Social Security that determine the size of your benefits. Below, you'll learn more about four essential parts of Social Security that aren't as well-known as you might think.

  • Why You Can't Just Bank on Dividends for Retirement Income

    You'll often hear that it's important to hold different investments in retirement that allow you to continue generating income. After all, Social Security is facing possible benefit cuts, which may result in a lower monthly benefit for you down the line. If you're an above-average earner, you'll get an even smaller amount of replacement income, percentage-wise.

  • Starbucks sued an Indian coffee shop for serving Frappuccinos

    Over the years, Seattle-based Starbucks has sparred often over its trademarks. Its latest battle, a successful one this time, was against an Indian coffee shop.