Business Tips from SCORE: Understanding branding vs. marketing is key to business success

Marc L. Goldberg
·4 min read

As a marketer, you have been exposed to a variety of different terms that define what is done in building both business and nonprofit awareness. Many individuals view marketing and branding as one in the same. But they are different. Branding is focused on the heart and marketing is focused on the mind. Branding is linking values, emotions and connections. Marketing is making sure that buyers understand and believe in the brand and what it offers.

In the 1950’s Philip Kotler at Northwestern University coined the word “marketing”. He defined it as everything an organization does from the time it perceives the need for a product or service until it is in the hands of the ultimate consumer.

Marc Goldberg
Marc Goldberg

Marketing drives awareness of an organization’s brand. Its role is to build awareness in the mind of buyers so they see no suitable substitute for the product or service that is being offered.

Branding is the personality of an organization and marketing is how the brand is communicated.

It is commonly understood that there are seven "P"s of marketing. They are: product, price, promotion, place, people, process and physical evidence. There are four types of brands: corporate, personal, product and service brands. We are going to focus on corporate, product and service brands.

A place to live: More rentals will be available in Mashpee Commons' 382-unit housing project

Even though branding and marketing are different, they support one another. Branding is what decides how your audience feels about your company. It's the core tenet to brand or company loyalty. A great promotion or marketing campaign may be enough to get a new customer through the door, but it's how that customer feels about the brand that determines whether or not they'll return or recommend it.

When creating a brand there are five elements that need to be considered: position, promise, personality traits, story and associations.

Money probe: Investigation into Levee Breaks Investment bankruptcy continues: What you need to know

What position do you want to hold in the mind of buyers or potential buyers so they seek you out for a solution to solve a problem?

What promise are you going to make to get them to take the action you want?

What personality traits are you going to display that potentially align with your buyers?

What stories can you tell that resonate with buyers so they connect with you emotionally and then physically?

And, how will you connect buyers with others who have already “bought into” your brand messaging?

Branding is why a buyer should consider a product or service to solve a problem for them. Marketing is how a buyer becomes aware of the solution.

Transportation: Cape Cod residents stranded after bus service cuts. Here's what is going on

Branding is long-term. It is all about positioning in the mind of the buyer to generate a preference.

Marketing is short-term. It is about a specific campaign to raise awareness and building understanding of solutions being provided. Marketing initiatives include campaigns, content, public relations and interactions with your target audience or customer.

Branding is macro; it concerns itself with big picture.

Marketing is micro; it applies to tools that are used to generate awareness, understanding and believability.

Branding defines trajectory. It is the direction the organization is taking and the position in which it wants to reside in the mind of potential buyers.

New development: Hospital's new four-story tower approved by Cape Cod Commission, traffic still a concern

Marketing defines the tactics that provide the direction. It defines what tools, i.e., traditional or digital, will be used to achieve a preferential position in the mind of consumers.

Branding builds loyalty, while marketing generates a response. Loyalty is built by generating preference via linking values that appeal to buyers, while marketing tactics create action on the part of buyers.

Branding creates value, while marketing extracts value. Brands represent the values that the provider has applied to the product, service or organization providing the solution. Marketing is the way that values are communicated and positioned so that buyers are attracted to the brand.

Branding is about being, while marketing concerns itself with doing.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor. SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, www.capecod.score.org, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Source: Sarah Sarwar, Content Creator, UI/UX Designer. /Thesis Agency- Branding vs. Marketing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Small business tips: Branding, marketing are keys to business success

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba tanks 10% and drives Chinese stocks lower after SEC says e-commerce giant faces potential delisting

    There are now more than 200 Chinese companies that have been identified by the SEC for violating the HFCA law.

  • Out of Gear: Follow the full Ford investigation

    A class-action lawsuit representing 1.9 million Ford Fiesta and Focus owners has Ford on the hook for tens of millions if not billions in penalties.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The FAA approved Boeing's proposal that requires specific inspections to verify the condition of the airplane meets requirements and that all work has been completed, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, the sources said. On July 17, Boeing told reporters it was "very close" to restarting 787 deliveries.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysShock July Stock

  • Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

    The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk.

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • Appeals court dismisses former Fresno Catholic Diocese priest’s lawsuits against accusers

    He served in multiple parishes within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, including parishes in Merced, Firebaugh, and Bakersfield.

  • Retailers Struggle Through Excess Inventories, Weak Demand and Supply Chain Delays

    Retailers are facing a perfect storm of problems this earnings season.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Musk confidentially countersues Twitter over nixed acquisition bid: reports

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk confidentially filed a countersuit against Twitter after the company sued him for terminating a deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion earlier this month, according to multiple news reports. The Friday countersuit was not made publicly available. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment to The Hill on the…

  • Worried About Inflation Messing Up Your Retirement? This Might Be Your Best Move

    It's a huge concern for retirement savers because a rising cost of living means they'll need a larger nest egg to cover all their expenses. Saving more for retirement often means diverting a larger percentage of your income to retirement savings, but this can be a challenge for most people, especially with record inflation. Delaying retirement helps you save more by giving you additional time to save.

  • These 3 Charts Show Where Housing Markets Are Beginning to Cool

    While many real estate stocks have fallen as much as 60%, average home prices have remained solid -- so far. Prior to recent moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and tame inflation, housing inventory stats showed that there were far more buyers than sellers in the market. Let's take a look at how that equation has flipped, starting with interest rates.

  • Prosecutor seeks 8 years in prison for Shakira

    STORY: Colombian superstar Shakira could face up to 8 years in prison. That's what a Spanish prosecutor is seeking over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case.The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits like "Hips Don't Lie", rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close the case earlier this week.She is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014 -- Shakira says she did not live in Spain during that time.The information revealed in a prosecutor's document, seen by Reuters, argues that Shakira did live in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and in May 2012 bought a family home in Barcelona.The document called for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros if she is found guilty. No date for a trial has been set yet. The terms of the settlement offer have not been disclosed.Shakira's representatives said she "is fully confident of her innocence" and that she considers the case "a total violation of her rights".The singer said she initially paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax office said she owed, and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.

  • FTC’s Khan Overruled Staff to Sue Meta Over VR App Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan led her fellow Democrats in the agency’s majority vote to sue Meta Platforms Inc. this week, despite the staff recommending against bringing a case to challenge the company’s acquisition of Within Unlimited Inc., according to three people with knowledge of the decision. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed

  • Factbox: Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown

    ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

  • Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says

    "While we do not believe the risk of recession is priced in yet in the oil price, that risk is growing," JPMorgan said about oil markets.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • The Senate Reports Oil and Gas Prices Are Not Impacted by Corporate Greed – These Experts Say Otherwise

    A new report by the Joint Economic Committee Republicans contends that gas prices -- which have increased exponentially over the past few months and are a major contributing factor to the...

  • Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks

    The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. Exxon outpaced its rivals with a $17.9 billion quarterly profit, the most for any international oil major in history. Chevron, Shell and Total ran to catch up with Exxon's aggressive buyback program, which was kept unaltered.