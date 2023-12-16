Business About Town for Dec. 17

Dec. 16---- Valdosta is getting another new eatery. Signs around town say Louisiana Eats will soon set up for business on North Ashley Street.

— Steve Hall Flooring on St. Augustine Road will be moving — but not very far. A new facility for the store is being built next to the current one.

— A sign in south Lowndes County says a new Jayboy's Travel Center will be coming soon. No indication as to the exact location, though.

Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.