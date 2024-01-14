Business About Town for Jan. 14

Jan. 13---- An old name is making a return appearance in Valdosta. Maryland Fried Chicken is opening at 1406 N. Ashley St., the former location of the now-closed Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack. Maryland Fried Chicken had a franchise in Valdosta in the 1970s. A worker at the new location said the staff hopes to have the new eatery up and running by the end of the month.

— Valdosta has one less lunch option. Andy's Wings and Things at 2525 N. Ashley St. has closed up in that location. The soul food spot was in business for more than 30 years at various sites, and a posting on the restaurant's Facebook page hints Andy's may be resurrected in some form soon.

— Those wishing to cook Indian dishes have a new supply option in Valdosta. The Shri Hari Farmers Market has opened at 1377 St. Augustine Road behind the new Dairy Queen.

— A new beauty studio has set up shop. Blooming Body Beauty Studio is opening at 2240 Bemiss Road.

Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.