'Business as usual': Local law enforcement detail post-McGirt policing

Apr. 3—McAlester and Pittsburg County law enforcement officers said things won't change much in the way they respond to calls after a court applied a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision to the Choctaw Nation.

Both Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod spoke with the News-Capital following a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the U.S. Supreme Court's analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, which gives the federal government and the tribe criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans within the tribe's boundaries.

"For the majority of the stuff, it'll be business as usual for us," Hearod said.

Morris said dispatchers with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office will begin asking callers if they are a member of a federally-recognized tribe.

"If they are, and it's not an emergency, then we're going to dispatch tribal police," said Morris.

The sheriff said if an emergency is called in, his deputies will respond to the call either way and will determine at the scene if tribal police will need to be contacted.

Hearod said although most things will remain the same, he detailed some changes that will affect investigations, traffic tickets, and mental health emergencies.

"For instance, when we take somebody into protective custody and take them to Carl Albert because they're having a mental health crisis or whatever, those statutes are state statutes and only fall under state purview," said Hearod. "So, for a tribal member, that doesn't count for you anymore because we would be basically kidnapping you if we took you somewhere."

Hearod said a tribal officer will now be called to assist with a Native American having a mental health crisis with the tribal officer following their protocols.

"But it sounds like the Choctaws have that one under control," said Hearod.

During an investigation involving a tribal member, Hearod said if a search warrant is needed, either a Choctaw Nation tribal officer will then have to get a tribal judge to get a warrant signed, or in the case of a possible federal charge, somebody that is cross-deputized with the federal government or a federal agent will have to request the warrant from a federal magistrate.

The police chief said nobody in his department is cross-deputized with a federal agency.

According to Hearod, traffic tickets written by McAlester officers to tribal members will now be sent to the Choctaw Nation for prosecution.

Cross-deputization agreements between McAlester Police, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, and the Choctaw Nation allow for non-tribal officers and deputies to stop and detain Native Americans.

Agreements are also in place with the Quinton, Savanna, Kiowa, Haileyville, and Hartshorne Police Departments along with state agencies that are in the area.

The agreements with the tribe recognize when an arrest is made, the officers may not know whether the involved parties are Native American or if the suspected crime occurred within Indian Country.

"Therefore, there is great difficulty in determining immediately the proper jurisdiction for the filing of charges," the agreement states.

The agreement goes on to state the official determination of jurisdiction will be made by a prosecutor or a court within the various jurisdictions, not by cross-deputized arresting officers.

Both Morris and Hearod said their officers and deputies have taken trainings offered by the tribe in how to properly identify a Native American.

The Choctaw Nation is providing law enforcement across southeast Oklahoma a free one-hour training that provides officers insight on how to police post-McGirt, how to determine jurisdiction, what to do when making contact with a person claiming Native American status and how to verify, and how to issue citations.

"We're ready," Hearod said. "But, you know, it's like anything new, sometimes some things may be a little trial and error. There may be a mistake, an honest mistake made here or there, but for the most part, all my guys got this down."

Hearod said residents of McAlester will not see a lack of protection.

"If you live within the city limits of McAlester, you're a resident of the city of McAlester," said Hearod. "You deserve the same treatment from the police department, regardless if you're also a member of the Choctaw Nation, or you're a member of the country of Bangladesh, it doesn't really matter, you're still a McAlester citizen and we're going to afford you every right that you have coming and everything your taxpayer dollars have afforded you."

